10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Variety of stocks attracting interest this morning including Tenet in a rejected takeover, Beckman Coulter in a planned sale, and Pfizer in a canceled drug.
AMERICAN ENERGY: Occidental said it was investing $3.2 billion in domestic properties, while selling Agentine properties worth $2.5 billion
NEGATIVE OUTLOOK: Green Mountain Coffee said rising commodity prices will lower first-quarter profits
