10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Gus Lubin
Sniper

Variety of stocks attracting interest this morning including Tenet in a rejected takeover, Beckman Coulter in a planned sale, and Pfizer in a canceled drug.

TAKEOVER TARGET: Tenet has rejected a $7.3 billion bid from Community Health Systems

Read about it here >

SALE PLANNED: Beckman Coulter has put itself up for sale

Read about it here >

MOVING FORWARD: Bank Of America says it restarted around 16,000 stalled foreclosures on Monday

Read about it here >

THE BIG LEAGUES: Netflix is joining the S&P 500, kicking out the New York Times

Read about it here >

INSPECTION: The FAA is ordering tougher inspections on over 600 757s following the recent blowout

Read about it here >

AMERICAN ENERGY: Occidental said it was investing $3.2 billion in domestic properties, while selling Agentine properties worth $2.5 billion

Read about it here >

COMPETITION: Arm Holdings will face new competition in smart phone chips from Intel

Read about it here >

CANCELED: Pfizer is withdrawing its high blood pressure drug Thelin

UPGRADE: Dryships is rising after an outperform rating at Credit Suisse

Read about it here >

NEGATIVE OUTLOOK: Green Mountain Coffee said rising commodity prices will lower first-quarter profits

Read about it here >

What's the macro picture? Relatively optimisitic, but...

Here's 7 Severe Headwinds Facing The Economy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.