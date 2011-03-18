10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Esrah Boulton via Flickr
Global markets have rallied overnight on the news of a G7 currency market intervention to weaken the yen. The Nikkei surged, European markets are in the green, and U.S. futures indicate a positive open.There’s no resolution to the crisis in Fukushima, so expect those headlines to remain front an centre in traders’ minds today. Air strikes in Libya are likely to commence soon, and French officials have described them as imminent.
On a micro level, several small M&A deals have been announced overnight, including General Mills acquisition of Yoplait and Quest Diagnostics’ purchase of genetics testing firm Celera.
FUKUSHIMA IMPACT: Six Sony plants, producing items like lithium-ion batteries, remain shut in the wake of the country's disaster.
FUKUSHIMA IMPACT: GE struggling to help plant operators solve reactor crisis; it built two of the reactors at the facility.
