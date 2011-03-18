10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Gregory White
binoculars

Photo: Esrah Boulton via Flickr

Global markets have rallied overnight on the news of a G7 currency market intervention to weaken the yen. The Nikkei surged, European markets are in the green, and U.S. futures indicate a positive open.There’s no resolution to the crisis in Fukushima, so expect those headlines to remain front an centre in traders’ minds today. Air strikes in Libya are likely to commence soon, and French officials have described them as imminent.

On a micro level, several small M&A deals have been announced overnight, including General Mills acquisition of Yoplait and Quest Diagnostics’ purchase of genetics testing firm Celera.

ACQUISITION: General Mills buys Yoplait for $2.2 billion.

Closing Price: $36.13

Read about it here >

ACQUISITION: Quest Diagnostics buys Celera for $344 million.

Closing Price: $54.20

Via CNBC

FUKUSHIMA IMPACT: Six Sony plants, producing items like lithium-ion batteries, remain shut in the wake of the country's disaster.

Closing Price: $31.40

Read about it here >

FUKUSHIMA IMPACT: GE struggling to help plant operators solve reactor crisis; it built two of the reactors at the facility.

Closing Price: $19.22

Read about it here >

EARNINGS OUTLOOK: Barclays lowers Nike EPS estimates for 2011 and 2012.

Closing Price: $85.41


UPGRADE: Citi upgrades Janus Capital Group to hold from sell.

Closing Price: $11.67

UPGRADE: Deutsche Bank upgrades Siemens from hold to buy.

Closing Price: $125.66

DOWNGRADE: Morgan Stanley cuts price target on ROVI.

Closing Price: $54.42

PRE-MARKET DROP: Vodafone shares down in the pre-market.

Closing Price: $27.65

Read about it here >

PRE-MARKET SURGE: Celera shares up nearly 30% on takeover news.

Closing Price: $6.27

Read about it here >

What's the full impact of the Japanese disaster?

A complete guide to the $200 billion disaster and how it will affect the global recovery >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.