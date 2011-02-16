10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stock futures are up today on high earnings posted by Dell and the Genzyme Sanofi-Aventis deal going through for $20.1 billion.



Investors are also waiting for January’s producer price index to be released later this morning and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee.

Besides Apple’s new digital content subscription service there was a bunch of good earnings news out today. Here is a roundup

Dell, Comcast and ValueClick posted big gains

Dean Foods will post earnings today

Nelson Peltz offered to buy Family Dollar Stores for $6.95 billion

