10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Meredith Lepore
U.S. stock futures are up today on high earnings posted by Dell and the Genzyme Sanofi-Aventis deal going through for $20.1 billion.

Investors are also waiting for January’s producer price index to be released later this morning and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee.

Besides Apple’s new digital content subscription service there was a bunch of good earnings news out today. Here is a roundup

  • Dell, Comcast and ValueClick posted big gains
  • Dean Foods will post earnings today
  • Nelson Peltz offered to buy Family Dollar Stores for $6.95 billion

ACQUISITION DEAL: Trian Group offered to buy Family Dollar Stores for $55 to $66 per share or at least $6.95 billion in cash

Closing price: $43.96

EARNINGS BEAT: Dell blew past analyst expectations with $0.53 per share on revenue of $15.7 billion and shot up 6% in after-hours trading

Closing price: $13.91

EARNINGS BEAT: ValueClick beat the street with $0.26 per share on revenue of $21 million. It jumped over 10% in after hours.

Closing price: $14.80

DEAL finalised: Sanofi-Aventis agreed to buy Genzyme for $20.1 billion. Genzyme earnings are expected today.

Closing price: $74.30

EARNINGS BEAT: Comcast beat analyst expectations coming in with an EPS of $0.36 on revenue of $9.7 billion

Closing price: $24.16

EARNINGS BEAT: Sapient came out ahead of expectations with revenue of $15.7 million or $0.11 per share for the quarter

Closing price: $12.99

EARNINGS BEAT: Deere beat the street with an EPS of $1.20 per share on $513 million for the first quarter

Closing price: $93.62

EARNINGS WATCH: Dean Foods is scheduled to post earnings of $0.14 per share on revenues of $3.20 billion today

Closing price: $9.79

NEW SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE: Apple is launching a subscription service for digital content that make a major impact on media firms

Closing price: $359.90

EARNINGS BEAT: Abercrombie & Fitch beat expectations for the quarter with $1.38 per share

Closing price: $53.41

