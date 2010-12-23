10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stock futures are a mixed bag this morning as investors anxiously wait for data on economic growth to be released. Though Asia was slipping again last night Europe was on the upswing with the STOXX Europe 600 Index and London’s FTSE 100 Index advancing.
EARNINGS: Bed, Bath & Beyond's shares dropped nearly 1% in anticipation of the retailer's earnings which come out today
