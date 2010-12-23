10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Meredith Lepore

U.S. stock futures are a mixed bag this morning as investors anxiously wait for data on economic growth to be released. Though Asia was slipping again last night Europe was on the upswing with the STOXX Europe 600 Index and London’s FTSE 100 Index advancing.

BUYOUT rumours: Unsubstianted buyer possibly buying real-estate developer St.Joe Company

Read about it here >

BUYOUT rumours: JBS possibly looking to buy Sara Lee

Read about it here >

ACQUISITION: DSM buys Martek Biosciences for $1.09 billion

Read about it here >

ACQUISITION: Assa Abloy To Acquire LaserCard for $80 million

Read about it here >

ACQUISITION: Berkshire Hills to acquire Legacy Bancorp for $110 million

Read about it here >

EARNINGS: Darden Restaurants' price drops nearly 6% after earnings report release

Read about it here >

EARNINGS: Red Hat expected to report year-over-year earnings this afternoon

Read about it here >

SURGE: Arena Pharmaceuticals continues sure with a steady rise in average daily trading volume

Read about it here >

EARNINGS: Bed, Bath & Beyond's shares dropped nearly 1% in anticipation of the retailer's earnings which come out today

Read about it here >

SWAP DEAL: BMO Financial Group in $4.1 billion swap deal with Marshall & Ilsley

Read about it here >

