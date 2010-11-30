10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Here’s where we see the heat today:Starbucks ditching Kraft, Amazon on fire, pharma breakthroughs, soaring M&A targets, and more…
PHARMA CATALYST: Sangama Biosciences (SGMO) soaring after reporting optimistic phase II data for a product
Amazon (AMZN) rising on strong volume pre-market as U.S. online sales look strong, the company announces expansion, and more
PHARMA CATALYST: AMAG Pharma exploding higher after discussing labelling details for a product on CNBC
LITIGATION: Starbucks (SBUX) trying to remove Kraft (KFT) from a 12-year old product marketing deal, but Kraft oddly rising...
