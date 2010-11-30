10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Business Insider
radar war

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Here’s where we see the heat today:Starbucks ditching Kraft, Amazon on fire, pharma breakthroughs, soaring M&A targets, and more…

M&A: Glaxosmithkline (GSK) increasing stake in Theravance (THRX), THRX hasn't reacted much yet

Read about it here.

PHARMA CATALYST: Sangama Biosciences (SGMO) soaring after reporting optimistic phase II data for a product

Read about it here.

Amazon (AMZN) rising on strong volume pre-market as U.S. online sales look strong, the company announces expansion, and more

Read about it here.

PHARMA CATALYST: AMAG Pharma exploding higher after discussing labelling details for a product on CNBC

Read about it here.

MANAGEMENT DEPARTURE: Philips (PHG) falling as CFO says he will leave the company

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: BSD Medical sliding after reporting annual results

Read about it here.

LITIGATION: Starbucks (SBUX) trying to remove Kraft (KFT) from a 12-year old product marketing deal, but Kraft oddly rising...

Read about it here.

...while Starbucks shares are slipping

DEAL WIN: Micro cap stock Netlist (NLST) soaring after chosen by Compellent

Read about it here.

M&A: Mellanox buying Voltaire (VOLT), Voltaire shares melting up

Read about it here.

