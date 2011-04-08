10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Lucie Debelkova

U.S. stock futures are higher this morning as the impact of yesterday’s earthquake in Japan didn’t carry over.Today investors are waiting for wholesale inventories for February to be released.



In company news Expedia has decided to split into two business, spinning off TripAdvisor as its own entity and Hercules Offshore is under investigation by the SEC for possible violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

There was also some earnings news out and more is expected for later. Here is a roundup so far:

Lakeland Industries missed expectations

AZZ Inc. came out ahead of analyst predictions

Tempur-Pedic raised its forecast after beating earnings

