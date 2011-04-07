10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Meredith Lepore
binoculars

Photo: Esrah Boulton via Flickr

U.S. stock futures are up this morning, in the wake of the ECB raising its key interest rate by 0.25%, to 1.25%. Investors are getting ready for jobless claims and same-stores sales data. Costco has already released much better-than-expected same-store sales for March which has pushed its stock up over 1% this morning.

In acquisitions, pharma giant SuperGen plans to buy Astex Therapeutics and Goldman Sachs will be buying up the rest of its Australian and New Zealand businesses.

There was a bunch of earnings news out as well. Here is a roundup so far:

  • Bed, Bath and Beyond beat earnings estimates and raised its forecast
  • Ruby Tuesday earnings came in below expectations
  • Pier One beat expectations by $0.01

EARNINGS WATCH: Analysts expect Rite Aid to report a loss of $0.24 per share. Shares were down close to 2% in after-hours trading.

Closing price: $1.06

Read about it here >

DENIED REPORT: American Apparel denied a report claiming it was looking for a buyer.

Closing price: $0.80

Read about it here >

RAISED FORECAST: Bed Bath and Beyond expects to see per share earnings increase by 10-15% this year after beating earnings estimates. Shares are up over 9% in pre-market trading.

Closing price: $49.39

Read about it here >

EARNINGS WATCH: Constellation Brands is expected to report earnings of $0.26 per share for Q4.

Closing price: $20.38

Read about it here >

EARNINGS BEAT: Immucor beat expectations with earnings of $0.32 per share.

Closing price: $19.98

Read about it here >

ACQUISITION DEAL: Jefferies Group is planning to buy Prudential's commodities and financial derivatives unit for $400 million.

Closing price: $25.12

Read about it here >

EARNINGS DROP: Ruby Tuesday earnings came in below expectations with at $0.24 per share.

Closing price: $13.37

Read about it here >

EARNINGS BEAT: Pier One beat analyst expectations slightly with earnings of $0.48 per share.

Closing price: $10.54

Read about it here >

SALES INCREASE: Costco saw U.S. same-store sales rise 11% in March. Shares are up over 1% in pre-market.

Closing price: $74.99

Read about it here >

BUY OUT DEAL: Goldman Sachs will take total control of its Australian and New Zealand units by buying out the last 55% stake it doesn't own.

Closing price: $161.89

Read about it here >

How can you play the food inflation trend?

Here are Bank of America's top agricultural stock picks >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.