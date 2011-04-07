10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Esrah Boulton via Flickr

U.S. stock futures are up this morning, in the wake of the ECB raising its key interest rate by 0.25%, to 1.25%. Investors are getting ready for jobless claims and same-stores sales data. Costco has already released much better-than-expected same-store sales for March which has pushed its stock up over 1% this morning.



In acquisitions, pharma giant SuperGen plans to buy Astex Therapeutics and Goldman Sachs will be buying up the rest of its Australian and New Zealand businesses.

There was a bunch of earnings news out as well. Here is a roundup so far:

Bed, Bath and Beyond beat earnings estimates and raised its forecast

Ruby Tuesday earnings came in below expectations

Pier One beat expectations by $0.01

