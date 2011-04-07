10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Esrah Boulton via Flickr
U.S. stock futures are up this morning, in the wake of the ECB raising its key interest rate by 0.25%, to 1.25%. Investors are getting ready for jobless claims and same-stores sales data. Costco has already released much better-than-expected same-store sales for March which has pushed its stock up over 1% this morning.
In acquisitions, pharma giant SuperGen plans to buy Astex Therapeutics and Goldman Sachs will be buying up the rest of its Australian and New Zealand businesses.
There was a bunch of earnings news out as well. Here is a roundup so far:
- Bed, Bath and Beyond beat earnings estimates and raised its forecast
- Ruby Tuesday earnings came in below expectations
- Pier One beat expectations by $0.01
EARNINGS WATCH: Analysts expect Rite Aid to report a loss of $0.24 per share. Shares were down close to 2% in after-hours trading.
RAISED FORECAST: Bed Bath and Beyond expects to see per share earnings increase by 10-15% this year after beating earnings estimates. Shares are up over 9% in pre-market trading.
ACQUISITION DEAL: Jefferies Group is planning to buy Prudential's commodities and financial derivatives unit for $400 million.
SALES INCREASE: Costco saw U.S. same-store sales rise 11% in March. Shares are up over 1% in pre-market.
BUY OUT DEAL: Goldman Sachs will take total control of its Australian and New Zealand units by buying out the last 55% stake it doesn't own.
