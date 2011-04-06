10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Flickr
U.S. stock futures are higher this morning with a boost from Monsato reporting better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter.England reported a decrease in production for February but YoY numbers showed progression. The Euro also reached a 14-month high one day before the ECB meeting where a rate hike is expected to be announced.
Besides Monsato a bunch of other earnings are expected to be reported. Here is a roundup of earnings news so far:
- American Superconductor fell below expectations and cut its outlook
- Bed Bath & Beyond and Ruby Tuesday are reporting earnings later
- Cephalon rejected an offer from Valeant Pharmaceuticals
OUTLOOK LOWERED: American Superconductor said its Q4 revenue will fall below expectations because a Chinese company refused to accept some shipments. Shares are down over 39% in pre-market trading.
REJECTED OFFER: Cephalon said its board rejected a $72-a-share hostile offer from Valeant Pharmaceuticals
COMPANY REVAMP: Cisco chief John Chambers said the company has lost focus and needs to have an operations overhaul
