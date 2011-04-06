10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Meredith Lepore
U.S. stock futures are higher this morning with a boost from Monsato reporting better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter.England reported a decrease in production for February but YoY numbers showed progression. The Euro also reached a 14-month high one day before the ECB meeting where a rate hike is expected to be announced.

Besides Monsato a bunch of other earnings are expected to be reported. Here is a roundup of earnings news so far:

  • American Superconductor fell below expectations and cut its outlook
  • Bed Bath & Beyond and Ruby Tuesday are reporting earnings later
  • Cephalon rejected an offer from Valeant Pharmaceuticals

AUCTION WINNER: Dish Network won the auction for bankrupt Blockbuster with a $320 million bid

Closing price: $24.31

EARNINGS BEAT: Monsato beat expectations with earnings of $1.88 a share for Q2.

Closing price: $73.60

EARNINGS WATCH: Bed Bath & Beyond is forecast to post earnings of $0.97 for Q4

Closing price: $48.90

OUTLOOK LOWERED: American Superconductor said its Q4 revenue will fall below expectations because a Chinese company refused to accept some shipments. Shares are down over 39% in pre-market trading.

Closing price: $24.88

REJECTED OFFER: Cephalon said its board rejected a $72-a-share hostile offer from Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Closing price: $77.37

EARNINGS WATCH: Ruby Tuesday is expected to report earnings of $0.31 per share.

Closing price: $13.52

EARNINGS WATCH: Apogee Enterprises is expected to report a loss of $0.11 per share.

Closing price: $13.45

COMPANY REVAMP: Cisco chief John Chambers said the company has lost focus and needs to have an operations overhaul

Closing price: $17.22

ANALYST UPGRADE: Morgan Stanley upgraded Charter Communications from equalweight to overweight

Closing price: $52.88

ANALYST DOWNGRADE: Barclays is downgrading CIT Group from overweight to equalweight

Closing price: $42.74

