10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stock futures are higher this morning with a boost from Monsato reporting better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter.England reported a decrease in production for February but YoY numbers showed progression. The Euro also reached a 14-month high one day before the ECB meeting where a rate hike is expected to be announced.



Besides Monsato a bunch of other earnings are expected to be reported. Here is a roundup of earnings news so far:

American Superconductor fell below expectations and cut its outlook

Bed Bath & Beyond and Ruby Tuesday are reporting earnings later

Cephalon rejected an offer from Valeant Pharmaceuticals

