10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stock futures are higher this morning as investors wait for Alcoa, the largest U.S. aluminium producer, to report quarterly earnings after the bell. Analysts are expecting the company to report a strong first-quarter profit due to higher metal prices and increased demand.In other news NYSE Euronext rejected the $11.3 billion offer from Nasdaq OMX Group and Intercontinental Exchange and is planning to go ahead with a deal with Deutsche Boerse.

There are bunch of earnings reports coming out today and a lot of big ones are scheduled for this week including JPMorgan and Bank of America.

REJECTED OFFER: The NYSE Euronext board rejected the $11.3 billion bid from Nasdaq and IntercontinentalExchange. It will be going forward with a deal with original bidder, Deutsche Boerse.

Closing price: $38.70

EARNINGS WATCH: Alcoa is expected to report earnings of $0.27 a share for Q1.

Closing price: $17.92

EARNINGS WATCH: Skystar Bio-Pharmaceutical is expected to report earnings of $0.57 per share for Q4.

Closing price: $5.64

EARNINGS WATCH: Joe's Jeans expected to post earnings of $0.00 per share for Q1.

Closing price: $1.13

ACQUISITION DEAL: Endo Pharmaceuticals will acquire American Medical Systems Holdings for $2.6 billion.

Closing price: $40.85

ANALYST UPGRADE: Morgan Stanley upgraded Navistar International from equalweight to overweight

Closing price: $66.63

ANALYST DOWNGRADE: Deutsche Bank downgraded National Semiconductor from buy to hold.

Closing price: $24.04

EARNINGS WATCH: Shaw Group is expected to report earnings of $0.47 for Q2.

Closing price: $35.45

ANALYST DOWNGRADE: Citi downgraded Cooper Industries from buy to hold. Shares are down slightly in pre-market trading.

Closing price: $66.43

ANALYST UPGRADE: Morgan Stanley upgraded Transocean from equalweight to overweight. Shares are up 3% in pre-market trading.

Closing price: $79.60

