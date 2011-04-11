10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: www.flickr.com
U.S. stock futures are higher this morning as investors wait for Alcoa, the largest U.S. aluminium producer, to report quarterly earnings after the bell. Analysts are expecting the company to report a strong first-quarter profit due to higher metal prices and increased demand.In other news NYSE Euronext rejected the $11.3 billion offer from Nasdaq OMX Group and Intercontinental Exchange and is planning to go ahead with a deal with Deutsche Boerse.
There are bunch of earnings reports coming out today and a lot of big ones are scheduled for this week including JPMorgan and Bank of America.
REJECTED OFFER: The NYSE Euronext board rejected the $11.3 billion bid from Nasdaq and IntercontinentalExchange. It will be going forward with a deal with original bidder, Deutsche Boerse.
EARNINGS WATCH: Skystar Bio-Pharmaceutical is expected to report earnings of $0.57 per share for Q4.
ACQUISITION DEAL: Endo Pharmaceuticals will acquire American Medical Systems Holdings for $2.6 billion.
ANALYST DOWNGRADE: Citi downgraded Cooper Industries from buy to hold. Shares are down slightly in pre-market trading.
ANALYST UPGRADE: Morgan Stanley upgraded Transocean from equalweight to overweight. Shares are up 3% in pre-market trading.
