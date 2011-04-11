10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: www.flickr.com

U.S. stock futures are higher this morning as investors wait for Alcoa, the largest U.S. aluminium producer, to report quarterly earnings after the bell. Analysts are expecting the company to report a strong first-quarter profit due to higher metal prices and increased demand.In other news NYSE Euronext rejected the $11.3 billion offer from Nasdaq OMX Group and Intercontinental Exchange and is planning to go ahead with a deal with Deutsche Boerse.



There are bunch of earnings reports coming out today and a lot of big ones are scheduled for this week including JPMorgan and Bank of America.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.