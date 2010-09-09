10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:
McDonald’s isn’t loving it, Goldman’s laughing at its latest regulatory threat, an M&A deal gets complicated, and more…
INVESTOR EXPOSURE: Geron (GERN) running up... is it because they'll present at three big investor conferences soon?
15,000 shares as of 8:12 AM.
DISAPPOINTMENT: McDonald's shares losing ground despite reporting 4.6% U.S. same store sales growth in August
WHATEVER: Goldman (GS) faces new fine in the UK, but shares aren't too worried about it leading to more problems
M&A: Airgas (ARG) tells shareholders to reject a new proposal from hostile acqurirer Air Product and Chemicals
Note the recent weakness in the shares, it could be opening up an M&A arbitrage opportunity. Read about it here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.