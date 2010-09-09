10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Female Sniper

Here’s where we see the heat today:

McDonald’s isn’t loving it, Goldman’s laughing at its latest regulatory threat, an M&A deal gets complicated, and more…

INVESTOR EXPOSURE: Geron (GERN) running up... is it because they'll present at three big investor conferences soon?

SEC PROBE: The chinese jewelry company Fuqi (FUQI) is plummeting on news of an SEC probe

VOLUME: Higher than normal activity in casino company Melco Crown (MPEL)

15,000 shares as of 8:12 AM.

DISAPPOINTMENT: McDonald's shares losing ground despite reporting 4.6% U.S. same store sales growth in August

FDA DELAY: Questcor Pharma (QCOR) dropping after the FDA delayed a ruling on a product

WHATEVER: Goldman (GS) faces new fine in the UK, but shares aren't too worried about it leading to more problems

M&A: Airgas (ARG) tells shareholders to reject a new proposal from hostile acqurirer Air Product and Chemicals

Note the recent weakness in the shares, it could be opening up an M&A arbitrage opportunity. Read about it here.

ODD: Microvision (MVIS) just started spiking... something is up

Over 28,000 shares as of 8:28.

BROADBAND DEAL?: Infinera's (INFN) momentum continues this morning in the pre-market

The day is just starting...

