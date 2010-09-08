10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA
radar war

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Here’s where we see the heat today:BP is rising after sharing the blame for the gulf oil spill, Potash is playing hard to get again, an M&A deal is falling apart, and more…

M&A EXPLODER: ZymoGenetics soars over 80% after Bristol Myers (BMY) says will buy

M&A: Zoran (ZRAN) is buying media tech company Microtune (TUNE)

M&A: Zoran (ZRAN), the buyer, is slumping

PLAYING HARD TO GET: Potash (POT) is creeping higher and well above BHP's $130 offer price, the company has hinted that other competing buyers could emerge

POTASH PEER: Mosaic (MOS), the 'other Potash' is seeing some minor strength. Any M&A talk around Potash is likely decent news for Mosaic.

OIL SPILL: BP (BP) rising. The company issued a comprehensive report on the cause of its spill, sharing the blame with others

OIL SPILL: Transocean (RIG) remains tepid after the latest BP report

OIL SPILL: Halliburton also tepid after BP's report... at least not falling

M&A UNWINDING: CPI International (CPII) plummeting after Comtech (CMTL) ends a merger agreement with the company

M&A UNWIND: Yet Comtech (CMTL) shares... are rising. It's obvious who would have lost out in that M&A deal

CAPITAL STRUCTURE: Exterran (EXLP) announces a secondary offering, shares dive

CAPITAL STRUCTURE: Scientific Games (SGMS) announces it is buying back its debt, shares seeing some strength

WRONG GUIDANCE: AngioDynamics slashes its outlook (ANGO)

The day is just starting...

