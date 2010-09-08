10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Here’s where we see the heat today:BP is rising after sharing the blame for the gulf oil spill, Potash is playing hard to get again, an M&A deal is falling apart, and more…
PLAYING HARD TO GET: Potash (POT) is creeping higher and well above BHP's $130 offer price, the company has hinted that other competing buyers could emerge
POTASH PEER: Mosaic (MOS), the 'other Potash' is seeing some minor strength. Any M&A talk around Potash is likely decent news for Mosaic.
Now it's not just BHP, even Brazil's Vale wants to be a global fertiliser player. Read about it here.
OIL SPILL: BP (BP) rising. The company issued a comprehensive report on the cause of its spill, sharing the blame with others
M&A UNWINDING: CPI International (CPII) plummeting after Comtech (CMTL) ends a merger agreement with the company
M&A UNWIND: Yet Comtech (CMTL) shares... are rising. It's obvious who would have lost out in that M&A deal
CAPITAL STRUCTURE: Scientific Games (SGMS) announces it is buying back its debt, shares seeing some strength
