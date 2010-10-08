10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Adobe bought by Microsoft? Genzyme hunts for a new acquirer, Kulicke is dropping like a rock on bad revenue guidance, and more…

PHARMA CATALYST: Onyx (ONXX) gets request for more data on a cancer treatment, stock tanking

REVENUE DIVE: Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC) dropping hard after saying Q1 2011 revenue will be lower than Q4

M&A: Johnson & Johnson has said they will buy Crucell (CRXL), still massive volume in the shares

PHARMA CATALYST: Avanir (AVNR) has a major FDA decision coming on October 29th

DOWNGRADE: F5 Networks (FFIV) dropping after its price target was cut by Goldman.

JOINING THE S&P SMALL CAP INDEX: Atlantic Telenetwork (ATNI) popping after S&P says ATNI will join their small cap index

ODD: Atlas Energy (ATLS) tanking

CAPITAL STRUCTURE: Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX) tanking after pricing its public offering at just $4.50 per share

M&A: Genzyme (GENZ) is looking for other potential acquirers

TENDER OFFER: Offer for Rescare (RSCR) shares begins, at $13.25 per share

EARNINGS: Seagate (STX) reports, jumping

