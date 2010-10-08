10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:
Adobe bought by Microsoft? Genzyme hunts for a new acquirer, Kulicke is dropping like a rock on bad revenue guidance, and more…
REVENUE DIVE: Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC) dropping hard after saying Q1 2011 revenue will be lower than Q4
JOINING THE S&P SMALL CAP INDEX: Atlantic Telenetwork (ATNI) popping after S&P says ATNI will join their small cap index
CAPITAL STRUCTURE: Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX) tanking after pricing its public offering at just $4.50 per share
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.