10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Business Insider
Here’s where we see the heat today:

Yahoo is rumoured as an M&A target, Intel on the move, a huge share buyback in solar, and more…

INVESTIGATION: Citigroup's (C) debt funds are being probed for improper risk disclosures to investors

Read about it here.

M&A: AOL (AOL) is eying a tie-up with Yahoo (YHOO)

Read about it here.

M&A: Let's see how AOL (AOL) itself does today

INDUSTRY DATA: Intel (INTC) rising on decent pre-market volume after computer shipments rise 10% year over year in Q4

Read about it here.

BUYBACK: GT Solar (SOLR) soaring after announcing a $203 share buyback and the departure of its chairman

Read about it here.

LEGAL: Siga (SIGA) plummeting after the government says Siga could lose a key contract due to a billionaire being in the stock

Read about it here.

Asia Entertainment & Resources (AERL) soared on a warrant redemption & guidance last Friday, still moving higher

Read about it here.

BARRON's LOVE: JDS Uniphase rising pre-market after Barron's magazine says the company's bullish outlook is valid

Read about it here.

M&A/PHARMA CATALYST: Avanir Pharma (AVNR) won FDA approval for a drug, also now a potential M&A target, stock popping

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: China Information Technology surging after reporting

Read about it here.

McDonald's (MCD) same store sales miss expectations, stock off slightly

Read about it here.

