10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:
Yahoo is rumoured as an M&A target, Intel on the move, a huge share buyback in solar, and more…
INVESTIGATION: Citigroup's (C) debt funds are being probed for improper risk disclosures to investors
INDUSTRY DATA: Intel (INTC) rising on decent pre-market volume after computer shipments rise 10% year over year in Q4
BUYBACK: GT Solar (SOLR) soaring after announcing a $203 share buyback and the departure of its chairman
LEGAL: Siga (SIGA) plummeting after the government says Siga could lose a key contract due to a billionaire being in the stock
Asia Entertainment & Resources (AERL) soared on a warrant redemption & guidance last Friday, still moving higher
BARRON's LOVE: JDS Uniphase rising pre-market after Barron's magazine says the company's bullish outlook is valid
M&A/PHARMA CATALYST: Avanir Pharma (AVNR) won FDA approval for a drug, also now a potential M&A target, stock popping
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.