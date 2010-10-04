10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market

Vincent Fernando, CFA

Here’s where we see the heat today:

Tesla is recalling roadsters, fraud accusations bombard Green Mountain Coffee, AIG is forced to ratchet down its IPO, and more…

M&A: Sanofi launches its hostile takeover for Genzyme (GENZ)

M&A: Microsemi is buying Actel (ACTL) for $20.88 per share, shares soar

Substantial volume in Logitech (LOGI)

They were recently upgraded by Bank of America. The company is also preparing to launch a Google-enabled web TV box.

M&A UNRAVELS: Eyak withdraws its offer for GTSI, GTSI collapsing

NEW PRODUCT: Lattice Semiconductor announces a new display product

MACAU REVENUE: Melco Crown popping, as Macau reports a 40% increase in casino revenue

EARNINGS: Mosaic (MOS) reports after the market close

M&A SPECULATION: Isilon (ISLN) says it is up for sale

AIG (AIG) is forced to lower the valuation for its AIA Asian IPO

RECALL: Tesla (TSLA) recalls 439 roadsters, stock sinking

LEGAL: Green Mountain Coffee Roasters (GMCR) under continued pressure as accusations of securities fraud continue

ODD: Allied Healthcare (AHCI) spiking

Microsoft (MSFT) downgraded by Goldman, stock under pressure

The author owns shares in MSFT.

PLAYING HARD TO GET: Sara Lee rebuffed a buyout offer from KKR according to the NY Post

The day's just starting...

