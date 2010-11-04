10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:Qualcomm exploding, Whole Foods soaring, BHP’s lost Potash deal is great news for shareholders, and more…

EARNINGS: Qualcomm (QCOM) beats expectations and hikes guidance, shares of this $70 billion behemoth are exploding

M&A: Canadian government rejects BHP (BHP) acquisition of Potash Corp (POT)... but POT shares still higher than BHP's $130 offer price

M&A: BHP shares are rising nicely... some believe BHP could buyback shares if it doesn't do the Potash acquisition

EARNINGS: Unilever ADRs (UL) surging after the company reported overnight

RETAIL SALES: Costco (COST) same store sales beat analyst estimates

EARNINGS: Starbucks (SBUX) reports today, rising ahead of them

EARNINGS, BUYBACK: Time Warner Cable (TWC) announces a $4 billion stock buyback program in its earnings release

COMPETITOR'S PROBLEMS: Qantas Airbus A380's grounded after engine failure... watch Boeing (BA) today

EARNINGS: Kraft Foods (KFT) reports after the market close

EARNINGS: Whole Foods (WFMI) soaring pre-market after crushing earnings estimates last night

