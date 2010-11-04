10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Photo: AP
Here’s where we see the heat today:Qualcomm exploding, Whole Foods soaring, BHP’s lost Potash deal is great news for shareholders, and more…
EARNINGS: Qualcomm (QCOM) beats expectations and hikes guidance, shares of this $70 billion behemoth are exploding
M&A: Canadian government rejects BHP (BHP) acquisition of Potash Corp (POT)... but POT shares still higher than BHP's $130 offer price
M&A: BHP shares are rising nicely... some believe BHP could buyback shares if it doesn't do the Potash acquisition
EARNINGS, BUYBACK: Time Warner Cable (TWC) announces a $4 billion stock buyback program in its earnings release
COMPETITOR'S PROBLEMS: Qantas Airbus A380's grounded after engine failure... watch Boeing (BA) today
