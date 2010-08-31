10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest

Where we see the heat this morning:

Activity around recent take-out targets like Cogent remains high, an agritech company is getting hammered, and there’s some unusual volume in two tech names…

REGULATORY: Avanir (AVNR) running down ahead of a key FDA meeting

M&A: Cogent (COGT) continues to see massive activity after yesterday's M&A-driven run-up

3M (MMM) announced its intention to buy the company. Read about it here.

ODD: China Biotics (CHBT) sees some unusual pre-market activity.. are shorts involved?

M&A: Dell (DELL) could be backing off from its M&A war over 3PAR (PAR) with HP (HPQ)

Origin Agritech (SEED) getting hammered after company reports earnings and lowers outlook

OVERSOLD?: DG FastChannel (DGIT), who was creamed yesterday after reporting, is trying to stabilise

EARNINGS: Dollar General (DG) just reported earnings, hiked its forward estimates

ODD: Lots of activity in Brocade (BRCD)

48,100 shares as of 8:21 AM.

ODD: Unusual pre-market volume in Rovi Corp (ROVI)

37,200 shares as of 8:21 AM.

RELATED: Apple's iPad manufacturer Hon Hai missed analyst estimates in Taiwan, shares were crushed

EARNINGS: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) just reported earnings, and a dividend

WRONG EARNINGS: Isle of Capri Casinos just reported earnigns 15 minutes ago, and markets are not liking it

ON SECOND THOUGHT: Mediacom (MCCC) is being bludgeoned after an offer to take the company private is rescinded

The day is just starting...

