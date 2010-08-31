10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest

Where we see the heat this morning:
Activity around recent take-out targets like Cogent remains high, an agritech company is getting hammered, and there’s some unusual volume in two tech names…
WRONG EARNINGS: Isle of Capri Casinos just reported earnigns 15 minutes ago, and markets are not liking it
ON SECOND THOUGHT: Mediacom (MCCC) is being bludgeoned after an offer to take the company private is rescinded
