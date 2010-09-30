10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:
AIG shares exploding on government payback news, UBS can’t pay a dividend, another Chinese company could be de-listed, and more…
They'll convert the government's preferred shares into common shares and then hope to sell these common shares to public investors. Read about it here.
Disclaimer: The author owns shares of AIG.
ODD: Entropic Communications (ENTR) recently announced they'd issue 11.5 million new shares, but today there's activity
SHORT MAGNET?: Chinese company Fuqi (FUQI) gets a de-listing letter from Nasdaq, stock plummeting (again)
