10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA
London Trader

Here’s where we see the heat today:

AIG shares exploding on government payback news, UBS can’t pay a dividend, another Chinese company could be de-listed, and more…

BENMOSCHE!: AIG soaring on news that it will prepare to pay back the U.S. government

They'll convert the government's preferred shares into common shares and then hope to sell these common shares to public investors. Read about it here.

Disclaimer: The author owns shares of AIG.

Limelight Networks (LLNW) soaring as it attacks the market of competitor Akamai (AKAM)

Read about it here.

Akamai (AKAM) shares however are non-plussed.

ODD: Entropic Communications (ENTR) recently announced they'd issue 11.5 million new shares, but today there's activity

Read about it here.

PHARMA CATALYST: Santarus's (SNTS) colitis drug hits a key milestone

Read about it here.

SORRY NO DIVVY: UBS won't pay dividends due to new capital requirements

Read about it here.

WINS CHINA DEAL: A-Power (APWR) gets a $280 million deal, spiking in the pre-market

Read about it here.

ODD: Tellabs (TLAB) dropping

Might be worth a look.

EARNINGS BEAT: Oscilloscope maker LeCROY (LCRY) soars on 38% revenue growth

Read about it here.

DEAL WIN: Dyax (DYAX) snags a new deal to develop a new treatment, and 6% appears out of tin air

Read about it here.

FLUFFED EARNINGS: Xyratec (XRTX) tanking

Read about it here.

SHORT MAGNET?: Chinese company Fuqi (FUQI) gets a de-listing letter from Nasdaq, stock plummeting (again)

Read about it here.

The day's just starting...

Check the Money Game for market updates all day long >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.