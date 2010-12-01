10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Associated Press
Here’s where we see the heat this morning:Google attacked by anti-trust authorities, Merck’s new CEO already killing his stock, at-home soda machines, and more…
EARNINGS: Chinese solar firm Trina Solar (TSL) beats expectations, watch for potential strength here
Read about it here. Google is also close to a deal to buy Groupon, which could be affecting the shares.
EARNINGS: SeaDrill (SDRL) beats on profit, but revenue in-line and details must have disappointed. Shares dropping hard.
NO M&A: Seagate (STX) calls off talks with private equity firms to buy the company out, shares dropping on high pre-market volume
Decker Outdoor (DECK) rising after it gets Tom Brady of the New England Patriots to endorse its UGG brand
SPECIAL DIVIDEND: optionsXpress rising, even after already popping yesterday on news of a $4.50 special dividend
