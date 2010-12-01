10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Here’s where we see the heat this morning:Google attacked by anti-trust authorities, Merck’s new CEO already killing his stock, at-home soda machines, and more…

Pharma giant Merck & Co (MRK) crashing as the firm announces its new CEO

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: Chinese solar firm Trina Solar (TSL) beats expectations, watch for potential strength here

Read about it here.

REGULATORY THREAT: Europe opens an anti-trust case for Google (GOOG), shares slipping

Read about it here. Google is also close to a deal to buy Groupon, which could be affecting the shares.

M&A: ABB Ltd. (ABB) is buying Baldor Electric (BEZ) for $63.50 per share, BEZ shares soaring

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: SeaDrill (SDRL) beats on profit, but revenue in-line and details must have disappointed. Shares dropping hard.

Read about it here.

NO M&A: Seagate (STX) calls off talks with private equity firms to buy the company out, shares dropping on high pre-market volume

Read about it here.

Research in Motion (RIMM) rising as Jeffries upgrades the stock

Read about it here.

Decker Outdoor (DECK) rising after it gets Tom Brady of the New England Patriots to endorse its UGG brand

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: Home soda machine maker Sodastream (SODA) surging after reporting last night

Read about it here.

SPECIAL DIVIDEND: optionsXpress rising, even after already popping yesterday on news of a $4.50 special dividend

Read about it here.

