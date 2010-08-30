10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Where we see the heat this morning:There’s a lot of M&A-related activity this morning, with enormous action in Genzyme and speculation of a higher bid for Potash. Plus, we had good news on the commodity front out of China overnight, and more…

M&A: 3PAR (PAR) easing after last week's Dell vs. HP bidding war

Yet the stock is trading above HP's latest offer of $30 per share. Read about it here.

M&A: 3M to acquire Cogent (COGT), Cogent explodes

Read about it here.

M&A: Genzyme (GENZ) running up after it rejected Sanofi's latest buyout offer

Over a million shares traded as of 8:27. Read about the M&A situation here.

UNLOVED BUYBACK: DG FastChannel (DGIT) reports earnings, announces a share buyback. Markets don't seem impressed with either, as the stock is tanking

Read about it here.

EARNINGS WATCH: Donaldson (DCI) should report today after the close

Look for it here.

ADR WATCH: China's largest coal producer, China Shenhua beat estimates and jumped today in Shanghai. The ADR is CSUAY.

Read about it here.

ODD: Agricultural nutrient producer Yong Ye falling on some pre-market volume

M&A: Potash continues to trade above BHP's $130 offer, as BHP tried to play down the potential for a higher bid

Read about it here.

ODD: Monolithic Power rising on relatively decent pre-market volume

CHINA COAL?: DryShips (DRYS) moving on decent pre-market volume

We're saying its due to China Shenhua Energy results today, given that the company remained confident in Chinese coal demand growth, despite expecting a slow-down in the rate of growth. But that's just our hunch. Read about Shenhua's outlook here.

DEAL WIN: Ceragon Networks (CRNT) running up after winning a telecom deal in India

Read about it here.

An M&A article worthy of mention -- Australian miner Newcrest talks about how it's willing to gear up and look for buyout targets

Their ADR is NCMGY. Read about their M&A intentions here.

A BUYBACK THEY LOVE: HP (HPQ) announces a $10bn buyback, shares rising

Read about it here.

DUAL LISTING: Protalix seems to be rising in the pre-market after announcing a second listing on the Tel Aviv stock exchange

Read about it here.

The day is just starting...

