10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Where we see the heat this morning:There’s a lot of M&A-related activity this morning, with enormous action in Genzyme and speculation of a higher bid for Potash. Plus, we had good news on the commodity front out of China overnight, and more…
UNLOVED BUYBACK: DG FastChannel (DGIT) reports earnings, announces a share buyback. Markets don't seem impressed with either, as the stock is tanking
ADR WATCH: China's largest coal producer, China Shenhua beat estimates and jumped today in Shanghai. The ADR is CSUAY.
M&A: Potash continues to trade above BHP's $130 offer, as BHP tried to play down the potential for a higher bid
We're saying its due to China Shenhua Energy results today, given that the company remained confident in Chinese coal demand growth, despite expecting a slow-down in the rate of growth. But that's just our hunch. Read about Shenhua's outlook here.
An M&A article worthy of mention -- Australian miner Newcrest talks about how it's willing to gear up and look for buyout targets
DUAL LISTING: Protalix seems to be rising in the pre-market after announcing a second listing on the Tel Aviv stock exchange
