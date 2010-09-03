10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Sniper

Where we see the heat today:

Pfizer just left a tiny pharma partner to die, the latest oil spill fall-out, mysteriously plummeting/soaring stocks, and more…

NEW OIL EXPLOSION: Mariner Energy (ME) falling.. is ME's acquisition by Apache (APA) in jeopardy?

NEW OIL EXPLOSION: Apache (APA) reaction

Apache is supposed to be buying out Mariner Energy. Apache's bonds were under pressure yesterday and the stock is down right now. Read about it here.

HAMMERED: Maxim (MXIM) shares plummeting...

OH MY ULTA: Ulta reports earnings, hikes guidance, shares soar

OIL SPILL: BP says spill costs hit $8bn, but also says the well will soon be permanently sealed

M&A: Dell (DELL) is backing away from its battle with HP (HPQ) over 3PAR (PAR). 3PAR shares have eased.

PHARMA DEATH: Pfizer walks away from a partnership with Celldex (CLDX) over a brain cancer treatment, shares collapsing

M&A: Burger King (BKC) is easing after yesterday's run. It looks like speculation for anything further is gone.

M&A: Canada's Goldcorp (GG) is buying Andean Resources for $3.6 billion Canadian

M&A: Might be worth watching Andea Resources in Canada (Ticker AND)

PROFIT!: Take Two Interactive reports unexpected profit, shares tearing higher in the pre-market

VOLUME: Lot's of pre-market volume in JA Solar (JASO), falling

Over 100,000 shares as of 8:21.

VOLUME: Lot's of volume in NetApp (NTAP), this seems to be the fallout of Dell and HP's 3PAR battle. Now people are scouring other parts of the industry for potential deal potential.

ODD: Decent volume, and a sharp rally for Finisar (FNSR), worth investigating

APPLE ENVY?: Dish Network falling substantially pre-market

The day is just starting...

