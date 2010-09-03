10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Market Right Now

Where we see the heat today:
Pfizer just left a tiny pharma partner to die, the latest oil spill fall-out, mysteriously plummeting/soaring stocks, and more…
Apache is supposed to be buying out Mariner Energy. Apache's bonds were under pressure yesterday and the stock is down right now. Read about it here.
M&A: Dell (DELL) is backing away from its battle with HP (HPQ) over 3PAR (PAR). 3PAR shares have eased.
PHARMA DEATH: Pfizer walks away from a partnership with Celldex (CLDX) over a brain cancer treatment, shares collapsing
M&A: Burger King (BKC) is easing after yesterday's run. It looks like speculation for anything further is gone.
But... Fitch has slasher their credit rating for BKC due to the prospect of the company being over-levered once the deal is finished. Read about it here.
VOLUME: Lot's of volume in NetApp (NTAP), this seems to be the fallout of Dell and HP's 3PAR battle. Now people are scouring other parts of the industry for potential deal potential.
