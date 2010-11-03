10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:

News Corporation running up ahead of earnings, AOL surprises, a small wire firm will be bought out, and more…

EARNINGS: Time Warner (TWX) profit drops, but ahead of estimates

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: AOL (AOL) beats expectations for the first time in a long time

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: News Corporation (NWS) releases after the market close, already rising on good volume

EARNINGS: Beaten down Pulte Homes (PHM) reports a larger loss

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: Enterprise flash-drive maker STEC (STEC) crushes estimates, surging

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: Online restaurant reservation company OpenTable (OPEN) impresses the Street, stock melting up

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: Casino company Wynn (WYNN) met estimates yesterday, but is now dropping after rallying previously

Read about it here.

ODD: Cadence Pharma (CADX) diving after announcing an FDA approval

Read about it here.

M&A: Wire-product firm Fushi Copperweld will be taken private $11.50 per share, stock soaring

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: Magic Software (MGIC) triples profits, soaring

Read about it here.

EARNINGS?: Cancer treatment firm AVI BioPharma (AVII) is popping and they haven't even reported yet

Earnings coming November 9th. Read about it here.

EARNINGS: QuickLogic (QUIK) collapsing post-report, after making a strong run up in October

Read about it here.

