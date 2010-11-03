10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:
News Corporation running up ahead of earnings, AOL surprises, a small wire firm will be bought out, and more…
EARNINGS: Online restaurant reservation company OpenTable (OPEN) impresses the Street, stock melting up
EARNINGS: Casino company Wynn (WYNN) met estimates yesterday, but is now dropping after rallying previously
