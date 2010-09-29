10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Here’s where we see the heat today:

BP fires a key executive from the spill, Green Mountain Coffee is suddenly crashing, DryShips sees huge volume, and more…

MOMENTUM: Seattle Genetics (SGEN) continues rising, after a flurry of recent upgrades on drug news

Their cancer drug hit a key milestone. Read about it here.

EARNINGS: China Advanced Construction Materials (CADC) reports record earnings

Read about it here.

ODD: Geron (GERN) rising in the pre-market

Worth a look.

M&A: Procter & Gamble (PG) says they will not counter-bid for Unilever's (UL) takeover target Alberto-Culver (ACV)

According to Bloomberg TV.

ODD: Green Mountain Coffee Roasters (GMCR) dropping hard after a long rally

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: Family Dollar (FDO) rising after reporting earnings

Read about it here.

HUGE VOLUME: Lots of action in Logitech (LOGI) pre-market

Over 127,000 shares as of 8:29 AM. Due to rumours of strong shipments via Taiwan? Read about it here.

WRONG GUIDANCE: Standard Microsystems (SMSC) tanking after reporting weak guidance

Read about it here.

BP's SAGA: BP's new CEO will start his job in two days, and the company has already fired a key exec at the heart of the spill

Read about it here.

VOLUME: Massive volume in DryShips pre-market yet again

Over 50,000 shares as of 8:39 AM. Note they just won a new oil drilling deal. Read about it here.

The day's just starting...

