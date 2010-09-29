10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:
BP fires a key executive from the spill, Green Mountain Coffee is suddenly crashing, DryShips sees huge volume, and more…
M&A: Procter & Gamble (PG) says they will not counter-bid for Unilever's (UL) takeover target Alberto-Culver (ACV)
According to Bloomberg TV.
Over 127,000 shares as of 8:29 AM. Due to rumours of strong shipments via Taiwan? Read about it here.
BP's SAGA: BP's new CEO will start his job in two days, and the company has already fired a key exec at the heart of the spill
