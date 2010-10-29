10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Here’s where we see the heat today:Microsoft is on fire, Micron announces a huge buyback, there’s a cascade of plays around an obesity drug, and more…

EARNINGS: Microsoft beat expectations last night, shares are surging

EARNINGS: Merck (MRK) revenue 'disappoints' and the company reports a huge charge

EARNINGS: Honda (HMC) meets expectations, but hikes guidance. Yet ADRs are falling pre-market.

EARNINGS: Sony both beat expectations and raised guidance in Japan today, but ADRs are weak

PHARMA CATALYST: The FDA has apparently rejected Vivus's (VVUS) weight loss drug, but JP Morgan has upgraded the shares

PHARMA: Bad news for Vivus's drug is good news for competitor Orexigen (OREX), shares rising

PHARMA: It could also be good for collapsed Arena Pharma (ARNA), which is rising moderately

BUYBACK: Micron (MU) rising on high volume after announcing a major share buyback

EARNINGS: Spine treatment company NuVasive (NUVA) crashing after slashing guidance last night

EARNINGS: Power management company PowerOne (PWER) demolishes estimates, shares melting up

EARNINGS: Coinstar (CSTR) beats estimates, reports soaring DVD sales, stock up strong

EARNINGS: Pharma company AMAG finds safety problems with a drug, is cutting workforce, shares plummeting

EARNINGS: First Solar (FSLR) beats estimates, but says capex will double. Markets don't seem happy.

BP OIL SPILL: Halliburton (HAL) still falling after yesterday's news that they might have known cement measures were flawed around the Deepwater Horizon rig

