10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:Microsoft is on fire, Micron announces a huge buyback, there’s a cascade of plays around an obesity drug, and more…
PHARMA CATALYST: The FDA has apparently rejected Vivus's (VVUS) weight loss drug, but JP Morgan has upgraded the shares
EARNINGS: Pharma company AMAG finds safety problems with a drug, is cutting workforce, shares plummeting
BP OIL SPILL: Halliburton (HAL) still falling after yesterday's news that they might have known cement measures were flawed around the Deepwater Horizon rig
