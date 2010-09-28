10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Here’s where we see the heat today:

Research In Motion’s tablet is falling flat, Ivanhoe just discovered a kilometer of continuous gold deposits, Walgreens kills it, and more…

THE PLAYBOOK?: Research In Motion's (RIMM) appears to have underwhelmed investors so far

Read about it here.

DRILLING CONTRACT: DryShips exploding, note this one started heating up yesterday ahead of the pre-market and now this news... hmm..

MASSIVE Pre-market volume, at over 400,00 shares around just 8:11 AM ET. Read about it here.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE: American Capital Agency (AGNC) announces share offering, shares sink

Read about it here.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE: Verisk Analytics (VRSK) prices second offering of shares at $27.25 per share

Lot's of volume here. Read about it here.

DRYSHIPS SYMPATHY?: Eagle Bulk (EGLE) has nothing to do with drilling, but it has a dry bulk business like DryShips (DRYS)

The dry bulk space was just upgraded by Morgan Stanley. Read about it here.

ODD: Callidus (CALD) dropping like a stone

Might be worth investigating.

EARNINGS: Walgreen soaring after reporting earnings and handily beating expectations

Read about it here.

GOOOLD: Ivanhoe Mines (IVN) discovers one kilometer of near-continuous gold and copper deposits

Read about it here.

TREND BREAKER: School Specialty (SCHS) just exploded about 20 minutes into the pre-market

We haven't seen why yet, worth a look.

PLAYING HARD TO GET: Cypress Biosciences (CYPB) rejects hostile takeover offer, shares are loving it

Read about it here.

TREND BREAKER: Spreadtrum Communications (SPRD) falling after a multi-month rally

The stock was recently downgraded to Hold from Buy by Auriga. Read about it here.

WRONG GUIDANCE: O2 Microelectronics (OIIM) revises its earnings outlook, stock just started tanking

Read about it here.

PICKING UP STEAM: Riverbed (RVBD) is expanding its partnership with McAfee (MFE)

Stock just started moving despite news being out earlier. Read about it here.

The day's just starting...

