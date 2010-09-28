10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market

Here’s where we see the heat today:
Research In Motion’s tablet is falling flat, Ivanhoe just discovered a kilometer of continuous gold deposits, Walgreens kills it, and more…
DRILLING CONTRACT: DryShips exploding, note this one started heating up yesterday ahead of the pre-market and now this news... hmm..
DRYSHIPS SYMPATHY?: Eagle Bulk (EGLE) has nothing to do with drilling, but it has a dry bulk business like DryShips (DRYS)
We haven't seen why yet, worth a look.
PLAYING HARD TO GET: Cypress Biosciences (CYPB) rejects hostile takeover offer, shares are loving it
