10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:
Casinos are going nuts as Macau bets pay off, then we have Exxon, Microsoft, Akamai laughing at Wall St. guidance, and more…
M&A ARB OPPORTUNITY: Oracle (ORCL) buys 10% of the firm Mellanox (MLNX), MLNX understandably explodes
REBOUND: Savient Pharma (SVNT) was creamed after a buy-out gone wrong, but is now making a rebound with decent volume
Not sure why yet, this tiny company reports on November 4th. Could just be someone building a position. 'An online network for the global geek community' Really. But watch this become huge and I'll eat my words.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.