10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Casino China Macau

Here’s where we see the heat today:

Casinos are going nuts as Macau bets pay off, then we have Exxon, Microsoft, Akamai laughing at Wall St. guidance, and more…

EARNINGS: Microsoft (MSFT) reports after the market close

EARNINGS: Exxon (XOM) just reported, beats estimates, let's see how the shares do

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: Kodak (EK) confirms guidance, loses less money than expected, stock soars

Read about it here.

M&A ARB OPPORTUNITY: Oracle (ORCL) buys 10% of the firm Mellanox (MLNX), MLNX understandably explodes

Read about it here.

REBOUND: Savient Pharma (SVNT) was creamed after a buy-out gone wrong, but is now making a rebound with decent volume

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: Flextronics (FLEX) crushes estimates, hikes guidance, stock off to the races

Read about it here.

EARNINS: Entropic (ENTR) supposedly just met expectations, but stock is on the run this morning

Read about it here.

ODD: Yes there is a company called Geeknet (GKNT), and its on the run right now

Not sure why yet, this tiny company reports on November 4th. Could just be someone building a position. 'An online network for the global geek community' Really. But watch this become huge and I'll eat my words.

GUSTO: Akamai laughs at Wall St. earnings forecasts, calls them 'conservative'

Shares on the move. Read about it here.

MACAU BOOMING: Macua casino player Melco Crown (MPEL) popping

Read about it here.

MACAU BOOMING: Las Vegas Sands' (LVS) bet paid off, investors are all over it

Read about it here.

CASINOS CONTINUED: Wynn (WYNN) jumping as well

EARNINGS FAIL: Sourcefire (FIRE) fluffs earnings, plummeting

Read about it here.

DEAL WIN: GTSI surging after winning FBI contract

Read about it here.

EARNINGS ROCKED: iRobot (IRBT) tearing higher

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: Boston Private Financial (BPFH) getting crushed

Read about their earnings here.

