10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market

Here’s where we see the heat today:JetBlue is exploding, Unilever snaps up a U.S. consumer name, Airline M&A, and more…

PHARMA CATALYST: Seattle Genetics' (SGEN) cancer drug passes a key test, stock exploding

DryShips (DRYS) rising on major volume

Nearly 90,000 shares as of 8:19 AM. Stock is rising from historically low levels, despite continued falling rates and low activity, which you can read about it here. UPDATED: Massive volume indeed, over 305,000 as of 9:10 AM.

TODAY's BIG M&A: Southwest (LUV) buying AirTran (AAI). Stock goes boom.

ACQUIRER FALLING: Classic drop in the acquirer's (LUV) share price on high volume as M&A arbitrage takes hold

BARRON'S LOVE?: JetBlue (JBLU) pops with strong pre-market volume

Was it this glowing Barron's article, or maybe something to do with the big M&A deal in the airlines space here. Or both.

SHARE BUYBACK: Gulf Resources (GFRE) announces $10 million buyback program, stock melting up

NO YOU DIDN'T: Did a Goldman downgrade just kill Infinera's rally?

PHARMA CATALYST: Cerus's (CERS) blood product nails a key milestone, stock soaring

Beaten down ATP Oil & Gas (ATPG) seeing some life in the pre-market after they announced progress with an offshore production facility

ANOTHER KEY M&A: Unilever (UL) buying consumer product company Alberto-Culver (ACV)

M&A: Unilever ADR shares already having a good day pre-market thanks to trading in Europe

Disclaimer: The author owns shares in Unilever (UL).

RESTRUCTURING: AIG's IPO of its Asian AIA unit begins in Hong Kong, will raise funds for the parent company

UPDATE: M&A.. Nighthawk (NHWK) and Virtual Radiologic announce merger, the stock just doubled

The day's just starting...

