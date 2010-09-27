10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Here’s where we see the heat today:JetBlue is exploding, Unilever snaps up a U.S. consumer name, Airline M&A, and more…
Nearly 90,000 shares as of 8:19 AM. Stock is rising from historically low levels, despite continued falling rates and low activity, which you can read about it here. UPDATED: Massive volume indeed, over 305,000 as of 9:10 AM.
ACQUIRER FALLING: Classic drop in the acquirer's (LUV) share price on high volume as M&A arbitrage takes hold
Was it this glowing Barron's article, or maybe something to do with the big M&A deal in the airlines space here. Or both.
Beaten down ATP Oil & Gas (ATPG) seeing some life in the pre-market after they announced progress with an offshore production facility
Disclaimer: The author owns shares in Unilever (UL).
RESTRUCTURING: AIG's IPO of its Asian AIA unit begins in Hong Kong, will raise funds for the parent company
