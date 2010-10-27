10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Broadcom

Here’s where we see the heat today:

It’s wild out there this earnings morning — Broadcom is exploding, as is DreamWorks, Procter & Gamble beats, and more…

EARNINGS: Consumer giant Procter & Gamble (PG) beats... shares on the move

EARNINGS: Comcast (CMCSA) beats estimates as well... but is falling

EARNINGS: Canon (CAJ) beat estimates, and gave a sunny outlook despite the strong yen

EARNINGS: America Movil (AMX) will report after the market close

EARNINGS: Brazilian iron ore producer Vale (VALE) will also report after the close

EARNINGS: Broadcom (BRCM) beats estimates by three cents, shares surging

EARNINGS: F5 Networks (FFIV) beats estimates and hikes guidance, shares soaring

EARNINGS: Silicon Image (SIMG) crushes estimates and hikes guidance, shares up over 20%

CAPITAL STRUCTURE: Pharma company GTx (GTXI) tanking after the company announces a offering of new shares

EARNINGS: DreamWorks Animation's profit doubles (DWA), company reports strong demand for 3-D

EARNINGS: Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) beat estimates, but the Q4 sales outlook and costs may have disappointed. Shares dropping.

EARNINGS: Panera Bread (PNRA) meets expectations, but is sinking

DEAL WIN: Ascent Solar (ASTI), maker of flexible solar modules, nails a deal in India. Stock pops 10%.

EARNINGS: Hercules Offshore (HERO) loses less money than expected, beats on revenue, up 5%

