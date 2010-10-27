10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:
It’s wild out there this earnings morning — Broadcom is exploding, as is DreamWorks, Procter & Gamble beats, and more…
CAPITAL STRUCTURE: Pharma company GTx (GTXI) tanking after the company announces a offering of new shares
EARNINGS: Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) beat estimates, but the Q4 sales outlook and costs may have disappointed. Shares dropping.
DEAL WIN: Ascent Solar (ASTI), maker of flexible solar modules, nails a deal in India. Stock pops 10%.
