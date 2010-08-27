10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA
3PAR

Here’s where there’s abnormally high interest in the pre-market, with the catalysts that could be driving it.

Today 3PAR shareholders are getting richer, there’s a crashing biotech stock thanks to the FDA, and more…

M&A: Dell (DELL) and HP (HPQ) continue to battle over 3PAR (PAR), PAR soaring

3PAR even accepted Dell's $27 counter-offer, but shares are trading even higher. Read about it here.

EARNINGS: Oil tanker company Frontline (FRO) says the bull 'isn't dead, just resting' in its preso

Read about it here.

RALLY SPILLOVER: ArcSight (ARST) continuing its run after yesterday's blow-out.

The company has reported that it is for sale. Read about it here.

EARNINGS: Tiffany & Co (TIF) beats analyst estimates

Read about it here.

ADR WATCH: National Bank of Greece (NBG), a stock which has been hammered, will report any time now

Look for it here.

AGAIN: Boeing (BA) delays first deliveries of the 787

Read about it here.

REGULATORY DEATH: Immunogen and Genentech receive negative letter from FDA, IMGN plummeting

Read about it here.

CEO's WORDS: Omnivision (OVTI) falling after CEO discusses earnings

Read about it here.

UPGRADE?: SunPower (SPWRA) running up wth decent volume for this smaller stock

Read about it here.

RALLY SPILLOVER: Sourcefire (FIRE) continues to rise, with decent pre-market volume after yesterday's big run.

They're a competitor to Mcafee, which has been targeted by Intel. Read about the Intel deal here.

