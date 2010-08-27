10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where there’s abnormally high interest in the pre-market, with the catalysts that could be driving it.
Today 3PAR shareholders are getting richer, there’s a crashing biotech stock thanks to the FDA, and more…
3PAR even accepted Dell's $27 counter-offer, but shares are trading even higher. Read about it here.
RALLY SPILLOVER: Sourcefire (FIRE) continues to rise, with decent pre-market volume after yesterday's big run.
