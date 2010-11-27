10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Business Insider
Sniper Camouflage Ghillie Suit

Here’s where we see the heat today:

Comcast and Time Warner slammed by a patent infringement suit, Del Monte surging on M&A news, and more…

M&A: Del Monte Foods (DLM) rising even further after a group lead by private equity firm KKR says they're buyers

Read about it here.

M&A: CPI International (CPII) will be acquired by Veritas Capital Fund, CPII soaring

Read about it here.

Brazilian iron ore producer Vale (VALE) will be listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, in addition to the U.S. one

Read about it here.

SETBACK: Boeing forced to fix Dreamliner design after in-flight fire, stock slipping

Read about it here.

MOMENTUM: Croc's (CROX) shares slipping after a huge run-up lately

Read about it here.

LJ International (JADE) attempting a recovery after getting hammered

Read about it here.

iGo (IGOI) is rising as some speculate that the company's car chargers make 'great stocking stuffers'.

Read about it here.

LEGAL SCARE: Charter Communications (CHTR) dropping over 30% as the company, Comcast, and Time Warner, are sued in regards to its modem technology

Read about it here.

LEGAL SCARE: Comcast (CMCSA) also apparently slipping on the legal news

LEGAL SCARE: Time Warner (TWX) slipping as well

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.