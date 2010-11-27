10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:
Comcast and Time Warner slammed by a patent infringement suit, Del Monte surging on M&A news, and more…
M&A: Del Monte Foods (DLM) rising even further after a group lead by private equity firm KKR says they're buyers
Brazilian iron ore producer Vale (VALE) will be listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, in addition to the U.S. one
iGo (IGOI) is rising as some speculate that the company's car chargers make 'great stocking stuffers'.
LEGAL SCARE: Charter Communications (CHTR) dropping over 30% as the company, Comcast, and Time Warner, are sued in regards to its modem technology
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.