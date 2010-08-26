10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Here’s where there’s abnormally high interest in the pre-market, with the catalysts that could be driving it.

Dell outbids HP over 3PAR, a stealth takeover, a legal win, and more…

GOOD NEWS ON THE LEGAL FRONT: Momenta Pharma (MNTA) spikes after judge doesn't block a key product

Read about it here.

MICROCAP WIPEOUT: GigaMedia (GIGM) crashing after reporting earnings, and after spiking the day before

Read about it here.

ADR WATCH: Diageo (DEO) reported what seem to be disappointing earnings, but they remained optimistic, shares down however in Europe

Read about it here.

M&A: Potash (POT) rising again, suitor BHP reported a doubling of profit

Read about it here.

ADR WATCH, BAD EARNINGS: China Life (LFC) plummeted in Asia after reporting

Read about it here.

M&A: Novartis pushing to buy-out minority shareholders in Alcon

Read about it here.

M&A: Dell hikes their offer price for 3PAR to $24.3, but this is lower than where specs had taken the shares

Read about it here.

VOLUME: High pre-market volume in Teva (TEVA)

103,000 shares at 8:47.

EARNINGS MISS: Royal Bank of Canada

Read about it here.

PRE-EARNINGS MOVE?: L&L Energy (LLEN) moving in the pre-market. Earnings will come next week, however

Read about it here.

The day is just starting...

