10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where there’s abnormally high interest in the pre-market, with the catalysts that could be driving it.
Dell outbids HP over 3PAR, a stealth takeover, a legal win, and more…
MICROCAP WIPEOUT: GigaMedia (GIGM) crashing after reporting earnings, and after spiking the day before
ADR WATCH: Diageo (DEO) reported what seem to be disappointing earnings, but they remained optimistic, shares down however in Europe
M&A: Dell hikes their offer price for 3PAR to $24.3, but this is lower than where specs had taken the shares
PRE-EARNINGS MOVE?: L&L Energy (LLEN) moving in the pre-market. Earnings will come next week, however
