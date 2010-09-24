10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Photo: craveimages.com
Here’s where we see the heat today:A homebuilder surprise, NetFlix nails a key deal, small pharma could benefit from Merck’s bad news, and more…
TAKEOVER BAIT?: Tibco (TIBX) reports earnings, and some feel it is a prime M&A target, stock soaring
CAPITAL STRUCTURE ROLLERCOASTER: Vical (VICL) plummeting after rallying hard yesterday, the company has announced a share issue
Some suggest that Amylin's product scould benefit if Merck runs into regulatory trouble with its product Avandia. Read about it here.
Disclaimer: The author owns shares in Amylin (AMLN).
TANKING DESPITE EARNINGS REBOUND: Investors clearly expected more from The Finish Line's (FINL) latest earnings
M&A: Genzyme boss says he's not ready to sell the company to Sanofi (SA) and just ride off into the sunset
