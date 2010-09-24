10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Sniper Fail

Photo: craveimages.com

Here’s where we see the heat today:A homebuilder surprise, NetFlix nails a key deal, small pharma could benefit from Merck’s bad news, and more…

TAKEOVER BAIT?: Tibco (TIBX) reports earnings, and some feel it is a prime M&A target, stock soaring

INVESTOR LAWSUIT: Major volume in Microtunes (TUNE), but stock holding so far

M&A SAGA: BHP/Potash (POT) deal clears a regulatory hurdle -- U.S. antitrust is no problem

BULLISH ACTIVITY?: Huge pre-market volume in Corinthian (COCO)

CAPITAL STRUCTURE ROLLERCOASTER: Vical (VICL) plummeting after rallying hard yesterday, the company has announced a share issue

MOMENTUM: The run in Netflix (NFLX) continues, and they just announced a deal with NBC Universal

MERCK/AVANDIA SCHADENFREUDE?: Amylin (AMLN) seeing decent pre-market volume

Some suggest that Amylin's product scould benefit if Merck runs into regulatory trouble with its product Avandia.

Disclaimer: The author owns shares in Amylin (AMLN).

TANKING DESPITE EARNINGS REBOUND: Investors clearly expected more from The Finish Line's (FINL) latest earnings

REVENUE BEAT IN HOUSING: KB Homes (KBH) spiking after revenue exceeds expectations

KBH EARNINGS SPILL: Pulte (PHM) is rising, perhaps energized by its peer KBH

KBH EARNINGS SPILL: Lennar (LEN) however isn't budging (yet?)

ODD: Indian tech company Sify (SIFY) is soaring

M&A: Genzyme boss says he's not ready to sell the company to Sanofi (SA) and just ride off into the sunset

(Translation: Pay me more)

The day is just starting...

