10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Photo: hackdaddy via Flickr
Here’s where we see the heat today:Oracle shares doing a victory lap, SAP slammed, Amazon gets a $195 target from Goldman, and more…
EARNINGS: Deere (DE) posts 'blowout earnings', but disappoints on guidance. Shares slipping after a big run.
LEGAL VICTORY: Oracle (ORCL) rising on volume after a court said SAP (SAP) owes the firm $1.3 billion
M&A: Dynergy's takeover by Blackstone seems like it won't happen, but the firm says it will now look for strategic alternatives.
Earnings are coming out next Monday. Cramer has also been talking about the stock, but just said the price was too high. Nobody seems to care. Read about it here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.