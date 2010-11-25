10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Business Insider
Missile

Photo: hackdaddy via Flickr

Here’s where we see the heat today:Oracle shares doing a victory lap, SAP slammed, Amazon gets a $195 target from Goldman, and more…

EARNINGS: Tanker company Frontline (FRO) misses estimates by 11 cents, shares dropping

Read about it here.

Earnings: Tiffany & Co (TIF) beats and hikes guidance, popping higher

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: Deere (DE) posts 'blowout earnings', but disappoints on guidance. Shares slipping after a big run.

Read about it here.

LEGAL VICTORY: Oracle (ORCL) rising on volume after a court said SAP (SAP) owes the firm $1.3 billion

Read about it here.

LEGAL DEFEAT: SAP (SAP) shares slumping in response

ANALYST UPGRADE: Amazon (AMZN) rising on volume as Goldman slaps a $195 target price on the stock

Read about it here.

M&A: Dynergy's takeover by Blackstone seems like it won't happen, but the firm says it will now look for strategic alternatives.

Shares rebounding. Read about it here.

MOMENTUM: Apps firm Magic Software (MGIC) keeps surging after yesterday's big rally

They just reported Q3 earnings. Read about it here.

MOMENTUM: Home fountain soda machine maker Sodastream (SODA) is surging

Earnings are coming out next Monday. Cramer has also been talking about the stock, but just said the price was too high. Nobody seems to care. Read about it here.

ODD: Smallcap stock Telestone Tech (TSTC) dropping

Worth investigating, has been a punter stock as shown by discussion on Motley Fool.

