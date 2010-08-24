10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Market Right Now

Here’s where there’s abnormally high interest in the pre-market, with the catalysts that could be driving it.
Today, Dell and HP’s M&A fight has heated up even further, plus we have a brand new buy-out target melting up, an FDA scare, and more…
WRONG GUIDANCE: This huge European construction materials company has been annihilated in Europe after reporting earnings (CRH)
M&A: Now Rio Tinto is reportedly mulling a bid for Potash, yet some say BHP's surging profits will fend off suitors
ADR WATCH: China's Focus Media gaining after yesterday's conference call and buoyant words about their home market
M&A: Can this target go even higher? Dell (DELL) reportedly preparing to counter bid HP over 3PAR (PAR)
ADR WATCH: The largest marketing firm in the world, WPP, missed analyst estimates but seems to have hiked their outlook. Stock falling.
