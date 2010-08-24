10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Sniper

Here’s where there’s abnormally high interest in the pre-market, with the catalysts that could be driving it.

Today, Dell and HP’s M&A fight has heated up even further, plus we have a brand new buy-out target melting up, an FDA scare, and more…

WRONG GUIDANCE: This huge European construction materials company has been annihilated in Europe after reporting earnings (CRH)

Read about it here.

M&A: Now Rio Tinto is reportedly mulling a bid for Potash, yet some say BHP's surging profits will fend off suitors

Read about Rio here, and BHP here.

M&A: Diamond Mgmt exploding after PriceWaterHouse in a bid to buy them out

Read about it here.

ADR WATCH: China's Focus Media gaining after yesterday's conference call and buoyant words about their home market

Read about it here.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE: Geron (GERN) falling after announcing a share issue/sale

Read about it here.

EARNINGS WATCH: Barnes & Noble (BKS) reports any time now

Look for it here.

M&A: Can this target go even higher? Dell (DELL) reportedly preparing to counter bid HP over 3PAR (PAR)

Read about it here.

WRONG GUIDANCE: Medtronic (MDT) tanking after reporting this morning

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: The market appears to have liked Burger King's (BKC) latest fry

Read about it here.

ADR WATCH: The largest marketing firm in the world, WPP, missed analyst estimates but seems to have hiked their outlook. Stock falling.

Read about it here. See their interim results here.

M&A: Massive pre-market volume in Marvell (MRVL) after company announces it will take over DS2

Read about it here.

ODD: Cirrus (CRUS) falling hard pre-market.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE: AIG (AIG) plans debt issue, also pays off loan to the U.S. government

Read about the debt here and the government loan here.

FDA WARNING: Biodel crashing after issuing 8-K with details about a FDA warning

Read about it here.

ODD: Huge pre-market volume fo Mylan (MYL)

540,00 shares as of 8:53 AM.

The day is just starting...

