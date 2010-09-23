10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Radar Operator

Here’s where we see the heat today:

McDonald’s hikes its dividend, Nvidia sees massive volume, Bed Bath & Beyond is soaring, and more…

DIVIDEND HIKE: McDonald's raises its quarterly dividend, but shares aren't impressed so far

Read about it here.

ODD VOLUME: Massive pre-market volume in Aspen Technology (AZPN)

Over 280,000 shares as of 8:07 AM.

stabilised: Still substantial pre-market volume in Adobe (ADBE), but the stock has stabilised after yesterday's slaughter

Read about it here.

Nvidia (NVDA) is already heating up ahead of the market open with volume

Two days ago they announced a new chip coming next year. Read about it here.

EARNINGS: Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) soaring ahead of the open, they reported last night

Read about it here.

RETURN TO PROFIT: Microcap stock pSivida (PSDV) swung to a profit when it reported last night, stock seeing volume and gains

Read about it here.

LESS THAN RAD: Rite Aid (RAD) misses estimates by 7 cents, shares diving

Read about it here.

ANALYST DOWNGRADE?: China Valves (CVVT) falling hard

It could be due to an analyst downgrade. Read about it here.

Tivo (TIVO) jumping, there is speculation that it could be bought

Read about it here.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE: Vertex Pharma (VRTX) issuing convertible bonds, the shares are active but falling

Might be a play here, read about it here.

THE BHP/POT M&A SAGA CONTINUES: China's Sinochem is seeking advice on how to make a move on Potash (POT)

Read about it here.

ODD: Nuance (NUAN) moving in the pre-market, they released a new product on Monday

Read about it here.

The day is just starting...

