10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:
McDonald’s hikes its dividend, Nvidia sees massive volume, Bed Bath & Beyond is soaring, and more…
stabilised: Still substantial pre-market volume in Adobe (ADBE), but the stock has stabilised after yesterday's slaughter
Read about it here.
RETURN TO PROFIT: Microcap stock pSivida (PSDV) swung to a profit when it reported last night, stock seeing volume and gains
CAPITAL STRUCTURE: Vertex Pharma (VRTX) issuing convertible bonds, the shares are active but falling
THE BHP/POT M&A SAGA CONTINUES: China's Sinochem is seeking advice on how to make a move on Potash (POT)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.