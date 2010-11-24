10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:

It’s a huge day for M&A, with J. Crew surging, a chinese firm collapsing, HP loving its new CEO, and more…

EARNINGS: Medtronic (MDT) beats by a penny

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: HP (HPQ) shares rising before the open after company's new CEO impresses markets

See an inside look at the results here.

PRODUCT RECALL: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares only seeing small losses so far despite new recall announcement

Read about it here.

M&A: Dynergy (DYN) shares dropping after management announces takeover defenses against Blackstone (BX)

Read about it here.

M&A: Seagate (STX) shares rising with volume even after a report said Bain has lost interest in buying the company... but other private equity players are still interested

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: Brocade (BRCD) beats estimates, but slashes guidance... shares diving

Read about it here.

M&A: Harbin reports a change to Mr. Yang's proposal to buy out the company, shares dropping

Read about it here.

M&A: J. Crew shares going nuts on reports the company will be bought out and taken private

Read about it here.

LEGAL BATTLE: SAP (SAP) shares holding up today despite its legal battle with Oracle (ORCL)

Read about it here.

LEGAL BATTLE: Oracle (ORCL) shares oddly have been almost mimicking SAP shares rather than moving in the opposite direction. A lose-lose?

Read about it here.

