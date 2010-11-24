10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:
It’s a huge day for M&A, with J. Crew surging, a chinese firm collapsing, HP loving its new CEO, and more…
PRODUCT RECALL: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares only seeing small losses so far despite new recall announcement
M&A: Dynergy (DYN) shares dropping after management announces takeover defenses against Blackstone (BX)
M&A: Seagate (STX) shares rising with volume even after a report said Bain has lost interest in buying the company... but other private equity players are still interested
LEGAL BATTLE: Oracle (ORCL) shares oddly have been almost mimicking SAP shares rather than moving in the opposite direction. A lose-lose?
