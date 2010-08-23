10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA

Here’s where there’s abnormally high interest in the pre-market, with the catalysts that could be driving it.

Today we have even more M&A, a new Ebola treatment, regulatory scares, earnings, and more…

M&A: HP (HPQ) in a bidding war with Dell (DELL) over 3PAR (PAR) 3PAR shares melting up

Read about it here.

REGULATORY SLAM: FDA rejects treatment produced by Jazz Pharma, stock diving

Read about it here.

ODD: Isilon spiking pre-market

GOOD NEWS ON THE DRUG FRONT: AVI BioPharma popping on a positive study related to their ebola treatment

Read about it here.

LEGAL CATALYST: AUO Optronics CEO barred from leaving the U.S. on price-fixing charges

Read about it here.

DEBT RESTRUCTURING: Warner Chilcott (WCRX) Shares jumping after a change to the company's debt

Read about it here.

M&A: Potash moving higher, there is increased speculation of interest from buyers other than BHP

Sinochem and Vale could be interested. Read about it here.

ADR WATCH: China's Sinopec beats estimates, but issues ugly outlook for margins

Read about it here.

ADR WATCH: PetroChina (PTR) beats estimates

Read about it here.

WRONG EARNINGS: Sanderson Farms misses estimates, dropping

Read about it here.

ADR WATCH: Yanzhou Coal Mining (YZC) should be releasing earnings today

Look for it here.

PROGRESS: LDK Solar (LDK) announces commercial production for its factory

Read about it here.

FDA EXTENDS INQUIRY: Cumberland Pharma says that the FDA will take another three months to study their product, stock sinks

Read about it here.

ADR ALERT: Might be difficult to get the right pricing for this stock, but Indonesia's Bumi Resources (a very large mining company) soared 11% today, taking the Indonesian market to a new high.

See the performance in Indonesia here. Might be worth looking into these ADRs, if available and not wildly priced.

A BOLD CHINA MOVE: Blackstone (BX) and Hong Kong partner make huge bet on Chinese real estate

What bubble? Read about it here.

PROJECT WIN: Gilat Satellite (GILT) may have won a new broadband project for Hawaii and Alaska

Read about it here.

ADR WATCH: Focus Media earnings will be reported today

Read about it here.

The day is just starting...

Check The Money Game for market updates all day long >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.