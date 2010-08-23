10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Market Right Now

Here’s where there’s abnormally high interest in the pre-market, with the catalysts that could be driving it.
Today we have even more M&A, a new Ebola treatment, regulatory scares, earnings, and more…
GOOD NEWS ON THE DRUG FRONT: AVI BioPharma popping on a positive study related to their ebola treatment
FDA EXTENDS INQUIRY: Cumberland Pharma says that the FDA will take another three months to study their product, stock sinks
ADR ALERT: Might be difficult to get the right pricing for this stock, but Indonesia's Bumi Resources (a very large mining company) soared 11% today, taking the Indonesian market to a new high.
See the performance in Indonesia here. Might be worth looking into these ADRs, if available and not wildly priced.
