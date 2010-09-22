10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:
Adobe is getting annihilated, Research in Motion stages a comeback, bad news for Biogen, and more…
MICROSOFT BEGINS ITS ULTIMATE LIQUIDATION?: Dividend hiked by 23%, large debt issue announced, MSFT shares are falling
BLACKPAD?: Can Research In Motion (RIMM) regain massive lost ground now that its iPad copy is rolling out?
