10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA
radar war

Here’s where we see the heat today:Nokia tanks on its new CEO’s first day, Whole Foods is in trouble, a new weight loss drug sends a tiny stock soaring, and more…

HIKED GUIDANCE: Atlas Air (AAWW) just increased guidance, shares soaring

EARNINGS: Autozone (AZO) just reported earning and seems to be set to continue its long winning streak

VENI.. VICI... VIVUS: Vivus (VVUS) soaring after reporting new results on its weight loss drug

ODD: Genoptix (GXDX) crashing on decent volume in the pre-market

Is it due to a new regulatory disclosure on the way? We're not sure.

RESEARCH HATE?: Whole Foods Market (WFMI) falling, perhaps due to negative retail trends

Nokia ADRs (NOK) falling after the firm delays N8, and its new CEO has his first day

M&A SPECULATION CONTINUES: Teradata (TDC) had a huge day yesterday just thanks to IBM M&A deal with Netezza (NZ), speculation continues

Barron's evaluates a potential Teradata takeover, read about it here.

M&A: Airline company UAL (UAUA) is set to start trading as a merged entity with Continental Airlines (CAL) on October 1st... today its shares are rising with strength

Read about CAL merger here. The shares could be strong today due to the fact that the IATA tripled its profit forecast for the airline industry in 2010.

MICROCAPS GONE WILD: Blue Phoenix just reported results, shares melting up, even after yesterday's rally

VOLUME: Huge activity in GT Solar (SOLR)

Over 270,000 shares as of 8:51, and it all just came in the last 20 mins.

HOUSING RALLY CONTINUES: Lennar (LEN)

HOUSING RALLY CONTINUES: Lennar (LEN)

We had a huge housing data beat this morning

HOUSING RALLY CONTINUES: KB Homes (KBH)

HOUSING RALLY CONTINUES: KB Homes (KBH)

We had a huge housing data beat this morning

HOUSING RALLY CONTINUES: DH Horton (DHI)

HOUSING RALLY CONTINUES: DH Horton (DHI)

We had a huge housing data beat this morning

The day is just starting...

