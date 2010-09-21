10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Here’s where we see the heat today:Nokia tanks on its new CEO’s first day, Whole Foods is in trouble, a new weight loss drug sends a tiny stock soaring, and more…
EARNINGS: Autozone (AZO) just reported earning and seems to be set to continue its long winning streak
M&A SPECULATION CONTINUES: Teradata (TDC) had a huge day yesterday just thanks to IBM M&A deal with Netezza (NZ), speculation continues
M&A: Airline company UAL (UAUA) is set to start trading as a merged entity with Continental Airlines (CAL) on October 1st... today its shares are rising with strength
Read about CAL merger here. The shares could be strong today due to the fact that the IATA tripled its profit forecast for the airline industry in 2010.
MICROCAPS GONE WILD: Blue Phoenix just reported results, shares melting up, even after yesterday's rally
Over 270,000 shares as of 8:51, and it all just came in the last 20 mins.
