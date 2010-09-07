10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Here’s where we see the heat today:

Oracle is running, and it could be the Hurd effect. Meanwhile, HP’s looking a lot different, a small cap is getting big exposure today thanks to Citi, and more…

M&A: Tons of action around Res-Care (RSCR) even well after its M&A announcement

Over 250,000 shares as of 8:11 AM. Read about the situation here.

ODD: TransS1 (TSON) popping

$2.99 as of 8:28 AM.

M&A, ADR WATCH: Formula Systems (40) running up, a Polish strategic investor recently bought a stake

The new investor could help increase sales in Europe. Read about it here.

INVESTOR EXPOSURE: Finisar still flying, after last week's spike on a better than expected earnings report

The company is presenting at a Citi conference today. Perhaps investors are bidding the name ahead of this small cap's exposure to institutional investors. Read about it here.

MOMENTUM: Video game maker Take-Two (TTWO) continues to run in the pre-market.

At $10.05. On CNBC this morning, see it here.

ODD: Mitel Networks (MITL) slumping

At $5.17 as of 8:28 AM.

HIRING EX-HP CEO MARK HURD: Oracle (ORCL) soaring as Hurd could remove uncertainty as to who will succeed Larry Elison

A weird trade, we know. Read about the Hurd hire here.

HURD BAD: HP (HPQ) looks like it has lost market value since losing Hurd... while Oracle is gaining?

An interesting situation.

WATCH THIS: Chevron (CVX) buys operating stakes in three Chinese assets from Devon Energy (DVN)

Read more here.

ODD: Activity and some gains in telecom services company Neutral Tandem (TNDM)

A judge recently rejected a patent infringement claim by Neutral Tandem. Read about it here.

The day is just starting...

