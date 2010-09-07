10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:
Oracle is running, and it could be the Hurd effect. Meanwhile, HP’s looking a lot different, a small cap is getting big exposure today thanks to Citi, and more…
M&A, ADR WATCH: Formula Systems (40) running up, a Polish strategic investor recently bought a stake
INVESTOR EXPOSURE: Finisar still flying, after last week's spike on a better than expected earnings report
The company is presenting at a Citi conference today. Perhaps investors are bidding the name ahead of this small cap's exposure to institutional investors. Read about it here.
HIRING EX-HP CEO MARK HURD: Oracle (ORCL) soaring as Hurd could remove uncertainty as to who will succeed Larry Elison
HURD BAD: HP (HPQ) looks like it has lost market value since losing Hurd... while Oracle is gaining?
An interesting situation.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.