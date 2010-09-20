10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:
Housing is surging after Lennar blows away expectations, IBM has a new M&A target, China could trump BHP’s Potash deal, and more…
M&A: L-1 is being bought by French defence company Safran for $12 per share in cash, stock exploding
M&A SPECULATION: Terradata (TDC) rising pre-market given that similar companies are being targeted as take-out targets
BARRONS LOVE: TD Ameritrade (AMTD) jumping, Barron's touted the firm's new futures trading and described the shares as 'cheap'
This is the stock that was slammed by a critical report from short-seller Bronte Capital. Read more on the updated situation here.
WAITING ON AN FDA APPROVAL: Avanir Pharma shares are rising further, as investors continue to speculate on an FDA outcome
They issued a press release against critics who say private degrees aren't helping graduates. Read about it here.
THE BHP/POTASH DEAL: Potash shares are tame this morning, but there are reports that China could back a leveraged buyout of the company by Potash management
