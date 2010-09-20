10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Female Sniper

Here’s where we see the heat today:

Housing is surging after Lennar blows away expectations, IBM has a new M&A target, China could trump BHP’s Potash deal, and more…

HOUSING: Lennar (LEN) beats expectations and is back to profitability, shares soaring

Read about it here.

HOUSING: Lennar peer D.H. Horton (DHI) is rising

HOUSING: Lennar peer Pulte (PHM) is rising as well

HOUSING: Peer KB Homes (KBH) is flat so far

M&A: L-1 is being bought by French defence company Safran for $12 per share in cash, stock exploding

Read about it here.

ODD: Semiconductor company ASM (ASMI) spiking

M&A: IBM (IBM) buying Netezza (NZ)

Read about it here.

M&A SPECULATION: Terradata (TDC) rising pre-market given that similar companies are being targeted as take-out targets

IBM's Netezza deal (NZ) is sparking speculation that Terradata is a target. Look for news here.

BARRONS LOVE: TD Ameritrade (AMTD) jumping, Barron's touted the firm's new futures trading and described the shares as 'cheap'

Read about futures trading here. See Barron's make the case for AMTD here.

SHORT-TARGET: Universal Travel showing pre-market strength after Friday's surge against the shorts

This is the stock that was slammed by a critical report from short-seller Bronte Capital. Read more on the updated situation here.

WAITING ON AN FDA APPROVAL: Avanir Pharma shares are rising further, as investors continue to speculate on an FDA outcome

Read about it here.

MOMENTUM: Corinthian Colleges rising strongly in the pre-market after last Friday's run

They issued a press release against critics who say private degrees aren't helping graduates. Read about it here.

THE BHP/POTASH DEAL: Potash shares are tame this morning, but there are reports that China could back a leveraged buyout of the company by Potash management

It could beat BHP's offer. Read about it here.

The day is just starting...

Check the Money Game for updates all day long >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.