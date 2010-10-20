10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:

One of Carl Icahn’s favourite companies is getting absolutely annihilated, and more…

PHARMA CATALYST: Amylin Pharma (AMLN) absolutely destroyed after the FDA surprised the market by asking for more data on a key drug

Disclaimer: The author owns shares of Amylin

Alkermes (ALKS) dropping hard, they were a partner with Amylin on the treatment

NOT ENOUGH: Wells Fargo (WFC) beats forecasts.. but is falling

BEAT & RAISE!: defence firm United Technologies (UTX) beats estimates and hikes outlook

REVENUE MISS: Microelectronics firm FSI international (FSII) had a huge revenue miss last night, stock tanking

MORE PLANES SOLD: Boeing (BA) beats estimates, shares pop

MICROCAP DISTRESSED FINANCIAL: Dearborn Bancorp (DEAR) reported a profit last night, shares are going crazy

REVENUE MISS: LED light company Cree (CREE) creamed after reporting a revenue miss last night

Morgan Stanley (MS) reports a loss, stock falling

The day's just starting...

