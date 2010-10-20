10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:
One of Carl Icahn’s favourite companies is getting absolutely annihilated, and more…
PHARMA CATALYST: Amylin Pharma (AMLN) absolutely destroyed after the FDA surprised the market by asking for more data on a key drug
This was a Carl Icahn favourite, where he was trying to restructure management as an activist investor. Read about it here.
Disclaimer: The author owns shares of Amylin
REVENUE MISS: Microelectronics firm FSI international (FSII) had a huge revenue miss last night, stock tanking
MICROCAP DISTRESSED FINANCIAL: Dearborn Bancorp (DEAR) reported a profit last night, shares are going crazy
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.