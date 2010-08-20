10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest Today

Vincent Fernando, CFA
SanDisk

Here’s where there’s abnormally high interest in the pre-market, with the catalysts that could be driving it.

Oil & gas M&A speculation, a buyback, a  convertible bond issue, and more…

STOCK BUYBACK: Marvell (MRVL) reported earnings in-line, but also a stock buy back... soaring

Read about it here.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE: SanDisk (SNDK) prices a convertible bond issue, massive pre-market volume

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: Private education company Corinthian (COCO) hammered after announcing earnings

Read about it here.

WRONG GUIDANCE: Blue Coat (BCSI) reports earnings, but their outlook has cratered the shares pre-market

Read about it here.

HOSTILE TAKEOVER IN ENERGY: Korea's KNOC makes a hostile bid for Dana Petroleum in the UK, watch Dana's competitors today - Hess Corporation

Read about it here.

HIKED GUIDANCE: Hormel Foods (HRL) reported results, increased its guidance, let's see how the shares do

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: Ann Taylor (ANN) reports, but shares slip even further

Read about it here.

MISSED EARNINGS: Smucker (SJM) appears to have missed estimates, but is stable so far

Read about it here.

MICRO CAP WAITING ON EARNINGS: Qiao Xing Mobile (QXM) still hasn't released, but should today, we believe

AUDIT INVESTIGATION ENDS: Canadian Solar just started to get hammered. They reported last night earnings an the departure of two execs...

Read about earnings here. Read about the two executives leaving here.

The day is just starting...

