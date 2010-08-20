10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest Today

Here’s where there’s abnormally high interest in the pre-market, with the catalysts that could be driving it.
Oil & gas M&A speculation, a buyback, a convertible bond issue, and more…
WRONG GUIDANCE: Blue Coat (BCSI) reports earnings, but their outlook has cratered the shares pre-market
HOSTILE TAKEOVER IN ENERGY: Korea's KNOC makes a hostile bid for Dana Petroleum in the UK, watch Dana's competitors today - Hess Corporation
HIKED GUIDANCE: Hormel Foods (HRL) reported results, increased its guidance, let's see how the shares do
MICRO CAP WAITING ON EARNINGS: Qiao Xing Mobile (QXM) still hasn't released, but should today, we believe
AUDIT INVESTIGATION ENDS: Canadian Solar just started to get hammered. They reported last night earnings an the departure of two execs...
