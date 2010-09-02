10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Here’s where we see the heat this morning:

Today we have huge results from Gazprom, bullish words from Delta, China’s trying to block BHP’s Potash buy, plus some wild pharma catalysts, and more…

HUGE DEAL: Orexigen (OREX) gets $1bn marketing deal with Takeda for their obesity drug, stock going nuts already

Read about it here.

MACAU BABY: Markets seem to be pretty happy about Melco Crown's (MPEL) latest Macau revenue

High volume, over 41,000 shares as of 8:09 AM. Read about the Macau data here.

ADR WATCH: Natural gas giant Gazprom's profit triples (ADRs are OGZPY)

Read about it here. See the stock performance in Russia here.

M&A: On second thought, being bought out isn't as easy as it looks for Burger King (BKC)... shares losing some speculative steam

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: Canada's leading Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) misses estimates by a sliver, but profit up 29%

Read about it here.

SAME STORE SALES: Costco (COST) blows away analyst estimates

Same store sales rise 7% in August vs. 4.2% expected. Read about it here.

BULLISH OUTLOOK: Delta (DAL) says August traffic very strong

Read about it here.

M&A: China reportedly trying to block BHP's potential takeover of fertiliser giant Potash (POT)

Read about it here.

PHARMA CATALYST: Drug maker Cardiome (CRME) nails $30 million milestone payment

Read about it here.

MICRO CAP BAGS A DEAL: Amtech (ASYS) gets $37 million of solar orders, not bad when your market cap is just $128 million

Read about it here.

ODD: Spine device maker Alphatec (ATEC) running up pre-market and has a wild chart

Might be worth a look. Forbes called it THE biggest biotech loser here.

PHARMA CATALYST: Cerus (CERS) reports positive outcome from blood treatment study with the Red Cross

Read about it here.

The day is just starting...

