10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat this morning:
Today we have huge results from Gazprom, bullish words from Delta, China’s trying to block BHP’s Potash buy, plus some wild pharma catalysts, and more…
HUGE DEAL: Orexigen (OREX) gets $1bn marketing deal with Takeda for their obesity drug, stock going nuts already
M&A: On second thought, being bought out isn't as easy as it looks for Burger King (BKC)... shares losing some speculative steam
EARNINGS: Canada's leading Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) misses estimates by a sliver, but profit up 29%
MICRO CAP BAGS A DEAL: Amtech (ASYS) gets $37 million of solar orders, not bad when your market cap is just $128 million
PHARMA CATALYST: Cerus (CERS) reports positive outcome from blood treatment study with the Red Cross
