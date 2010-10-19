10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:
We have tons of earnings today, and some are absolutely destroying their stocks….
Harley Davidson (HOG) income rises thanks to its financial division but revenue slumps, markets seem satisfied however
Apple (AAPL) was initially off by 7% or so after reporting yesterday evening, but is now down just 3%
Harley Davidson (HOG) income rises thanks to its financial division but revenue slumps, markets seem satisfied however
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.