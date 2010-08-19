10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where there’s abnormally high interest in the pre-market, with the catalysts that could be driving it.
Ton’s of catalysts today, from Intel’s huge Mcafee deal to big name earnings, product breakthroughs, and more…
Stock rose moderately in HK today, see it here. Also see their earnings here. Watch the ADR's in the U.S. (CEO)
YOU DIDN'T SURPRISE ME ENOUGH: NetApp (NTAP) beats estimates, but apparently not by enough, stock falling on hvy volume
CAPITAL STRUCTURE: Mannkind (MNKD) spiking after the company announces the pricing for convertible bonds
