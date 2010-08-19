10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Here’s where there’s abnormally high interest in the pre-market, with the catalysts that could be driving it.

Ton’s of catalysts today, from Intel’s huge Mcafee deal to big name earnings, product breakthroughs, and more…

EARNINGS: Dell (DELL) reports today



M&A: Intel (INTC) is acquiring Mcafee! Huge pre-market volume



M&A: McAfee (MFE) soaring after Intel bid



M&A SYMPATHY RALLY: Symantec (SYMC) explodes on Intel/Mcafee news. Huge pre-mkt volume

EARNINGS: HP is reporting today

Lenovo reported earnings overnight,

WRONG EARNINGS: Brocade crashing on high pre-mkt volume after bad guidance post-earnings



REGULATORY CATALYST: BSD Medical (BSDM) gets approval from the FDA...



BREAKTHROUGH: StemCells (STEM) melting up after good news on the product front



ADR WATCH: China's CNOOC (CEO) reported earnings, up in HK.

Stock rose moderately in HK today, Also see their earnings Watch the ADR's in the U.S. (CEO)

ADR WATCH: China Mobile reported results overnight (CHL), shares down 3% in HK

See their results and see the HK performance

YOU DIDN'T SURPRISE ME ENOUGH: NetApp (NTAP) beats estimates, but apparently not by enough, stock falling on hvy volume



REGULATORY CATALYST: Cytori's 'fat grafting' (CYTX) procedure gets EU regulatory approval



CAPITAL STRUCTURE: Achilles (ACHN) diving after announcing share placement



ADR WATCH: Pipeline company China Natural Gas (CHNG) is falling

Was it due to the company reportedly being horribly inefficient?

MICROCAP ODDITY: Unusual volume pre-market in Cardtronics (CATM)

Unusual options activity as well?

CAPITAL STRUCTURE: Mannkind (MNKD) spiking after the company announces the pricing for convertible bonds



MICROCAP ODDITY: Call volume up 14x for Chelsea Therepeutics (CHTP)



The day is just starting...

Check The Money Game for market updates all day long

