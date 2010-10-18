10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:
We have key earnings from Apple, Citi, and IBM, more M&A, plus a few better than expected earnings which are actually being sold…
KEY EARNINGS: IBM (IBM) reports today, this will be a big one to watch given the stock is at 52-week highs
KEY EARNINGS: Apple (AAPL) reports after the market close, another key company to watch given its influence on overall market performance
