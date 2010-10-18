10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:

We have key earnings from Apple, Citi, and IBM, more M&A, plus a few better than expected earnings which are actually being sold…

M&A INTEREST: Seagate (STX) running even higher as private equity interest grows stronger

Aga Medical (AGAM) exploding after take-out offer from St. Jude Medical

PHARMA CATALYST: ISTA Pharma (ISTA) gets FDA approval for its key inflammation treatment

EARNINGS: Citi (C) shares rising after reporting earnings

KEY EARNINGS: IBM (IBM) reports today, this will be a big one to watch given the stock is at 52-week highs

KEY EARNINGS: Apple (AAPL) reports after the market close, another key company to watch given its influence on overall market performance

EARNINGS FAIL: PetMed (PETS) decimated after reporting earnings

EARNINGS VERDICT IN LIMBO: Hasbro (HAS) shares undecided after company beats estimates

NOT ENOUGH?: Halliburton beats estimates, shares slumping

M&A: Northeastern Utilities (NU) is merging with NSTAR (NST)

Johnson Control (JCI) rising after key battery deal with Hitachi (HIT)

Meta Financial diving after regulators block its bank from entering new contracts

The day's just starting...

