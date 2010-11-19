10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:

DryShips surging, Humana forecasts trouble in Medicare, a chip-maker M&A, and more…

EARNINGS: DryShips (DRYS) crushes estimates, reports deepwater improvements, surging on high volume

EARNINGS: NetApp (ATAP) rebounding post-earnings, after being savaged yesterday ahead of their report

REGULATORY WIN: Dendreon (DNDN) product gets key approval for Medicare use

PHARMA CATALYST: Exelixis reports goods news on tests for new drug against prostate and ovarian cancer, stock exploding

EARNINGS: American Eagle (AEO) beats by a penny, rising

M&A: Chip testing firm LTX Credence (LTXC) will merge with Verigy (VRGY), LTX soaring

CAPITAL STRUCTURE: SmartHeat (HEAT) crashing after announcing the sale of new shares

Chinese firm A-Power Generation Systems (APWR) diving after the firm says it will delay its earnings call to 'later'

EARNINGS: Medicare servicer Humana (HUM) warns of near term challenges, dropping hard

EARNINGS: Sears Holdings (SHLD) dropping after reporting a larger net loss

