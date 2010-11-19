10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:
DryShips surging, Humana forecasts trouble in Medicare, a chip-maker M&A, and more…
EARNINGS: NetApp (ATAP) rebounding post-earnings, after being savaged yesterday ahead of their report
PHARMA CATALYST: Exelixis reports goods news on tests for new drug against prostate and ovarian cancer, stock exploding
Chinese firm A-Power Generation Systems (APWR) diving after the firm says it will delay its earnings call to 'later'
