10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Sniper

Here’s where there’s abnormally high interest in the pre-market, with the catalysts that could be driving it.

Today we have earnings, micro-caps gone wild, M&A, and more…

MICRO-CAPS GONE WILD: Cardica exploding after announcing earnings and a licence agreement

See their earnings here, and their licence agreement here.

EARNINGS MISS: Target meets estimates on EPS, but revenue disappoints, falling

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: Deere (DE) beats estimates, but guides merely in-line

Read about it here. You can also see how Deere said some bad things about Europe here.

WATCH AHEAD OF EARNINGS: Applied Materials (AMAT) will report after the close today

Read about it here.

BHP HOSTILE BID: Potash Corp (POT) just won't stop rising

People are betting BHP will have to up its offer, but will they? Read about it here.

BHP DEAL FOR POTASH: Mosaic trying to catch a ride on Potash's coattails again

MICRO-CAPS GONE WILD, M&A: Phoenix tech soaring after announcing that it will be bought by private equity

Read about it here.

ABNORMAL VOLUME: Activity in Netflix, stock has been weak

Perhaps under pressure due to analyst ratings changes, but there has been positive money flow into the shares lately.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE: Pennant Park (PNNT) getting bludgeoned after announcing a new share offering

Read about it here.

PECULIAR: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) spiking with strong pre-market volume

Nearly 33,000 shares as of 8:28.

ADR WATCH: Wind turbine giant Vestas has been creamed in Europe after reporting results. Watch the ADRs today (VWDRY)

See the European hammering here.

The day is just starting...

