10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Sniper

Here’s where we see the heat today:

Today we have huge movers in the tech space thanks to Oracle and RIM earnings, plus a drug breakthrough for Alkermes, JNJ’s latest take-out target, and more…

M&A: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) us buying flu shot maker Crucell (CRXL), stock exploding

FROM UGLY TO HORRID: Arena gets a negative vote from the FDA on its key treatment, stock collapsing, even after having already done so

THANKS FORBES: Orexigen (OREX) now diving after yesterday's massive rally

Forbes has an article, 'Don't buy OREX after Arena's failure'.

PHARMA CATALYST: Alkermes (ALKS) gets an OK from the FDA on Vivitrol, stock rising

KEY EARNINGS: Oracle (ORCL) is popping after beating expectations yesterday evening

KEY EARNINGS: Research In Motion (RIMM) pulled an 'Oracle', beating expectations atferhours and surging

See a breakdown of the earnings here. Also watch RIM's CEO go on an epic rant about how the Blackberry will beat back Apple & Android here.

OIL SPILL: BP (BP) completes their relief well... still waiting for the real relief rally

M&A: The M&A saga around Casey's convenience stores continues... stock has lost some ground

ODD: FSI International (FSII) rebounding hard on decent volume

ODD: Acorn Energy (ACFN) is falling quite a bit in the pre-market

SHORT TARGET: Chinese travel company UTA is stabilizing after being slammed by fraud allegations from Bronte Capital

We noticed some huge buying yesterday, but let us stress that we have no view on the stock, either positive or negative.

PHARMA CATALYST: Vivus (VVUS) is falling quite a bit, it might have something to do with bad news from the FDA

The day is just starting...

