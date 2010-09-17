10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:
Today we have huge movers in the tech space thanks to Oracle and RIM earnings, plus a drug breakthrough for Alkermes, JNJ’s latest take-out target, and more…
FROM UGLY TO HORRID: Arena gets a negative vote from the FDA on its key treatment, stock collapsing, even after having already done so
KEY EARNINGS: Research In Motion (RIMM) pulled an 'Oracle', beating expectations atferhours and surging
SHORT TARGET: Chinese travel company UTA is stabilizing after being slammed by fraud allegations from Bronte Capital
We noticed some huge buying yesterday, but let us stress that we have no view on the stock, either positive or negative.
PHARMA CATALYST: Vivus (VVUS) is falling quite a bit, it might have something to do with bad news from the FDA
