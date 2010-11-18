10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:
Target predicts the best holiday season in years, enormous volume surrounding a Lupus breakthrough, M&A speculation in data storage, and more…
VOLUME: Pre-market volume in Urban Outfitters (URBN) after the stock had its best day in two years yesterday
VOLUME: Huge volume in Human Genome Sciences (HGSI) as the FDA approves the firm's Lupus drug breakthrough
