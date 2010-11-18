10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Business Insider
Predator Pilot Radar

Here’s where we see the heat today:

Target predicts the best holiday season in years, enormous volume surrounding a Lupus breakthrough, M&A speculation in data storage, and more…

M&A: Brocade (BRCM) running up as its industry is a 'hotbed of M&A speculation'

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: Retailer Chico's (CHS) beats by a penny, rising

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: BJ's Wholesale (BJ) reports higher than expected profit, hikes guidance

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: Target (TGT) predicts the best holiday season in three years, rising

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: Suntech Power (STP) dropping after reporting capacity expansion

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: Dry bulk commodity shipper DryShips (DRYS) reports after the close

EARNINGS: Semiconductor player Applied Materials (AMAT) reports after the close as well

VOLUME: Pre-market volume in Urban Outfitters (URBN) after the stock had its best day in two years yesterday

Read about it here.

Rino (RINO) continues to collapse as the firm postpones its earnings conference call

Read about it here.

VOLUME: Huge volume in Human Genome Sciences (HGSI) as the FDA approves the firm's Lupus drug breakthrough

Read about it here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.